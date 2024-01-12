en English
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
In the evolving digital landscape, a new breed of ‘citizen developers’ is surfacing, empowered by generative AI and user-friendly software tools to create applications without a coding background. This shift is transforming the traditional dynamic between IT professionals, previously the sole builders, and other employees, who were merely users. Now, they can take charge, reducing the burden on IT professionals who grapple with meeting demand and communication issues with business leaders and application end-users.

The Low Code Revolution

The emergence of low code development platforms is proving to be a game-changer, offering faster development cycles, cost savings, and the democratization of development. Such platforms bridge the gap between business and IT, improving infrastructure and productivity. The low code no code (LCNC) revolution is blurring the lines between technical and non-technical positions, emphasizing the importance of reskilling and upskilling in the workforce. Collaboration between professional coders and citizen developers is becoming essential, fostering a continuous learning culture in the workplace.

AI: The Democratizer

AI, particularly GPT-3, is another significant player in this paradigm shift. It is enabling non-coders to participate in app development, fostering a synergy between humans and AI to optimize efficiency and creativity. GPT-3’s capabilities include code generation, debugging, and automated testing, promising to transform app development workflows profoundly.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite its many benefits, the advent of citizen development presents challenges for IT organizations. They must find ways to facilitate and oversee such development without imposing excessive restrictions that could hinder its advantages. This delicate balance is crucial to ensure innovation thrives without causing security and governance issues. The key lies in empowering individuals to adapt, collaborate, and flourish within the swiftly evolving digital landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

