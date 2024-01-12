China’s Military Confirms Use of Commercial AI Models for the First Time

In a groundbreaking revelation, China’s military has publicly acknowledged the use of commercial large language models in its artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the first time. The details of the project were outlined in a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal ‘Command Control & Simulation’ in December 2023. The artificial intelligence developed by the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Information Engineering University is capable of transforming sensor data and frontline reports into language or images.

Integration with Commercial Models

This military AI interacts with commercial chatbot models such as ChatGPT. It facilitates advanced discussions and conducts combat simulations without the need for human intervention. The primary aim is to enhance the AI’s ‘human-like’ qualities, thereby improving its comprehension of commanders’ intentions and boosting its communication abilities with humans.

Predicting Enemy Actions

The AI’s predictive capability was put to test in an experiment simulating the 2011 US military invasion of Libya. In this simulation, the military AI provided data to a commercial model named Ernie, which successfully predicted the US military’s subsequent move. The objective of such prediction is to offset human cognitive biases on the battlefield.

Confidential Aspects and Potential Risks

However, the paper also mentioned that certain aspects of the project remain undisclosed. Aspects like how military and commercial models learn from past failures and acquire new knowledge are still confidential. Despite the potential benefits, a Beijing-based computer scientist has issued a warning regarding the risks associated with AI in military applications. He emphasized the need for caution to prevent scenarios depicted in science fiction from becoming reality. The project also raises ethical considerations regarding the use of powerful AI systems in military applications.