China Sets Guidelines for Responsible Use of Generative AI in Scientific Research

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has issued guidelines for the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in scientific research. These guidelines, released in December 2023, expressly prohibit the use of generative AI for crafting declaration materials or listing it as a co-author in research findings. The steps are seen as a response to the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of technologies like AI, which bring forth issues relating to research data processing, the formation of research outcomes, and authorship attribution.

Understanding the Guidelines

The guidelines provide instructions on the correct usage of generative AI in scientific research. They emphasize the need to mark and elucidate the AI generation process for facts and opinions, thereby maintaining accuracy and respecting intellectual property rights. They strongly discourage citing AI-generated content as primary literature. If it becomes necessary to cite such content, it should be explicitly stated that the content was generated by AI.

Implications for the Future

These measures are deemed vital for fostering the healthy development of generative AI and mitigating potential risks, particularly in critical sectors like medicine and law. The guidelines are anticipated to be updated regularly in accordance with technological advancements. While China takes the lead in rulemaking for generative AI, the US and the EU are also crafting regulatory proposals. In the US, Senators Blumenthal and Hawley have proposed a bipartisan framework for AI regulation, advocating for an AI licensing regime for advanced AI models.

International Perspectives on AI Regulation

On a global scale, the EU’s proposed AI Act and AI Liability Directive aim to enforce transparency in AI decision-making processes. These proposals categorize AI systems into risk levels to ascertain obligations and market release. These regulations, along with broader policies addressing privacy concerns, aim to establish a global standard for AI regulation. The overarching goal is to address biases and ensure the fair and ethical use of AI technology in various sectors, including hiring, lending, and criminal justice.