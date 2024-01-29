China Fast-Tracks AI Development, Approves 40+ Models in Six Months

In an unprecedented stride in artificial intelligence (AI), Chinese regulators have given the nod to more than 40 AI models for public use within a mere six months. This swift pace of development and approval has been observed ever since the authorities began governing AI development. The most recent batch of approvals, reported by state-backed Securities Times, includes 14 extensive language models (LLM). This fourth batch is part of China's strategy to maintain a stringent control and oversight while fostering the growth of AI technology within the country.

Major Tech Companies Lead the AI Revolution

Chinese tech giants such as Xiaomi Corp, 4Paradigm, and 01.AI are among the latest recipients of these approvals. The first batch of approvals came through soon after the implementation of a new policy in August of the previous year. This policy mandates tech companies to seek regulatory approval before making their LLMs available to the public. Following this, major players like Baidu, Alibaba, and ByteDance were among the first to receive the green light.

A Race to Catch Up with Global AI Development

These approvals have been issued in multiple batches since last August, with successive batches in November, December, and the latest one this month. This rush in AI product development is largely attributed to OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, which took the global tech world by storm in 2022. The impact of ChatGPT has served as a significant motivator, prompting Chinese companies to accelerate their AI development and catch up with the U.S.

Chinese Chatbots Gaining Momentum

One of the shining examples of China's rapid progress in AI is Baidu's Ernie Bot, a leading chatbot that has already amassed over 100 million users. However, the exact list of all approved AI models has been kept under wraps. This development comes as part of China's strategy to balance rapid technological advancement with strict regulatory control. It is a clear testament to not just the country's ambition in the AI arena, but also its commitment to setting boundaries and standards for AI development.