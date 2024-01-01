en English
Chief Justice Roberts Shares Insights on AI’s Impact on Legal Profession

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
In a year-end report, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has shared his perspectives on the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on the legal profession. His insights present a balanced view, acknowledging the transformative potential of AI while also voicing concerns about privacy and technological limitations.

AI’s Potential and Pitfalls in the Legal Field

Roberts recognizes the potential benefits that AI could bring to the legal system, such as improving access to justice for the underprivileged, revolutionizing legal research, and aiding courts in resolving cases more efficiently and cost-effectively. However, he also highlights the risks, particularly the current inability of AI to replicate human discretion and the potential threat to privacy.

AI’s Impact on Judicial Work

Looking into the future, Roberts predicts that while human judges will continue to be indispensable, AI will significantly influence how judicial work is conducted, particularly at the trial level. He underscores the need for ‘caution and humility’ in the use of AI, pointing out instances where AI-generated ‘hallucinations’—fictitious content—have led lawyers to cite non-existent cases in court documents.

Regulatory Measures in Response to AI Challenges

One such incident involved Michael Cohen, former lawyer to Donald Trump, who included fake case citations from AI in an official court filing. In response to evolving challenges like these, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans proposed a rule last month to regulate the use of generative AI tools by lawyers. According to this proposal, lawyers would have to certify that any AI-generated text in court filings has been reviewed by humans for accuracy.

AI & ML Law United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

