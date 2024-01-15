en English
AI & ML

Chief Economists Optimistic on AI’s Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Chief Economists Optimistic on AI’s Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights

In a recent revelation, chief economists globally have expressed optimism about the potential of generative AI to enhance productivity. This sentiment is echoing as we step into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting for 2024, widely known as WEF24, commencing in Davos. Generative AI, a revolutionary facet of artificial intelligence capable of generating fresh content, ideas, or data beyond its explicit programming, is regarded as the potential game-changer for numerous sectors.

Economic Outlook Amidst Prevailing Uncertainties

The Chief Economists Outlook, January 2024 edition, examines pivotal trends in the economic environment, including growth and inflation prospects, and the implications of recent geopolitical, industrial policy, and AI developments. While the report unveils glimmers of cautious optimism, like the easing of inflationary pressures and AI-enabled productivity benefits, it also underscores that the economic outlook is dominated by uncertainty due to tight financial conditions and geopolitical rifts.

Expectations on AI-Enabled Benefits

Within the economic landscape, the role of AI emerges as a significant factor. Over half of the chief economists forecast a weakening global economy with concerns about labour markets and financial conditions. However, expectations for growth have increased in some regions, and there is a widespread belief in the subsiding of global inflation. Amidst this, the impact of generative AI on employment and living standards is being closely watched.

Investment Priorities and the AI Promise

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s report ‘Embracing a brighter future: Investment Priorities for 2024’, business leaders are optimistic about their future growth with 83% planning to increase investments in digital tools and technology, especially AI. This investment is projected to focus on strategic areas: customer experience, innovation, talent and skills, sustainability, and supply chains. The increasing awareness of environmental constraints and the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains is also playing a significant role in shaping these investment priorities.

The optimism surrounding the potential of generative AI to boost productivity reflects a broader interest in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to spur economic growth and tackle global challenges. As the WEF24 meeting in Davos unfolds, it is serving as a pivotal platform for leaders from various sectors to discuss and shape global, regional, and industry agendas, with a keen focus on progressive policies and technological advancements.

AI & ML Economy
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

