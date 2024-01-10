en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

ChatGPT’s Legal Showdown: The ‘Fair Use’ Debate in AI Technologies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
ChatGPT’s Legal Showdown: The ‘Fair Use’ Debate in AI Technologies

The tech industry is on the brink of a pivotal legal battle that seeks to clarify the application of ‘fair use’ doctrine in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. At the heart of this dispute is ChatGPT, an AI product developed by San Francisco-based company OpenAI, which stands accused by The New York Times and a host of authors for alleged copyright infringement.

The Allegations: Intellectual Property Infringements

The New York Times, along with acclaimed novelists and best-selling non-fiction writers, have launched a series of lawsuits in a New York Federal Court against OpenAI. They allege that ChatGPT has utilized copyrighted works extensively in its operations without obtaining necessary permissions or paying royalties. The Times, in particular, is seeking billions in damages, claiming that ChatGPT regurgitated whole lines from its articles without consent.

OpenAI’s Defense: Invoking ‘Fair Use’

In response, OpenAI has refuted these allegations, insisting that their actions fall within the bounds of the ‘fair use’ doctrine. They argue that training AI models using publicly available internet materials does not amount to copyright infringement. Furthermore, OpenAI has accused The Times of intentionally manipulating prompts to make the AI regurgitate entire lines from their articles.

Implications for the Future

This high-profile legal clash not only highlights the friction between copyright holders and AI developers in the evolving digital landscape but also carries far-reaching implications for the tech industry. The judgment delivered in this case will likely set a precedent for the extent to which AI companies can use existing intellectual properties in the future. At present, the lines are blurry, but the outcome of this battle could bring much-needed clarity to the issue of ‘fair use’ in the context of AI technologies.

0
AI & ML
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
8 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
Nvidia, the titan in the realm of chipmaking, has recently unveiled three brand-new RTX 4000 Super graphics cards, marking a significant leap in the gaming industry. These new models, namely the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super, are successors of the existing RTX 4080, 4070, and 4070 Ti GPUs, but
Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
5 hours ago
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
6 hours ago
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
51 mins ago
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024
Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact
1 hour ago
Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
1 min
Dakar Rally 2024: Quintanilla and Al-Attiyah Triumph in Fifth Stage
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
1 min
Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
2 mins
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign, Shaking Up Republican Race
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
5 mins
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
7 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
9 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app