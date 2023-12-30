en English
AI & ML

ChatGPT and the Evolution of Financial Terminology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:59 pm EST
ChatGPT and the Evolution of Financial Terminology

Over the past year, the lexicon of finance has evolved to incorporate terms that mirror the shifting economic and technological landscapes. Terms such as ‘greedflation,’ ‘debanked,’ and ‘ChatGPT’ have emerged, each encapsulating significant developments in their respective domains and serving as linguistic milestones that narrate the economic and technological stories of the year.

ChatGPT: A Revolution in Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT, an advanced language AI model developed by OpenAI, is making significant strides in the business and accounting world. This technology, capable of mimicking human-like text responses, has been recommended for CPAs to gain a fundamental understanding of its potential. To facilitate this, a short course has been introduced by John Higgins, a leading technology strategist, to provide foundational knowledge of ChatGPT and generative AI applications. The course also guides on leveraging ChatGPT to enhance personal productivity.

Buoyed by the strong growth of its ChatGPT product, OpenAI’s annualized revenue has ascended to $1.6 billion, a 20% surge from $1.3 billion in mid-October. This demonstrates the firm’s ability to sustain business momentum even amidst a leadership crisis in November.

The Legal Battle over AI

The New York Times has initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly infringing their content to train AI language models, including ChatGPT. The lawsuit seeks billions in damages and the destruction of all AI models and training datasets that rely on the Times’ content. This case could establish a precedent in the legal contest over the unauthorized use of published works by AI systems, potentially reshaping the business models in generative AI.

ChatGPT: Fueling Financial Decisions

FinanceBot, a General Purpose Tool (GPT) powered by ChatGPT, is designed to provide expertise in finance and stock advising. It assists users in financial decision-making by analyzing financial statements, understanding income frequency, reviewing stock portfolios, and observing monthly expenses. The tool generates personalized financial guidance based on the user’s financial scenario. However, it should be noted that all advice given by FinanceBot is based on AI algorithms and should not replace professional financial advice. Access to FinanceBot may require a subscription to ChatGPT Plus.

Similarly, Financial Insight, another GPT, is designed to provide analysis of financial data from online sources, including specific financial metrics and stock-related matters. Using ChatGPT Plus, it aims to equip users with valuable inputs for informed decision-making in financial analysis and business insights.

AI & ML Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

