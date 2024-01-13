en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unfurled a kaleidoscope of unconventional, advanced tech products that spanned areas from assistive technologies for the disabled, to new electric vehicles, transparent TVs, and AI-powered devices. This array of innovations presented a portrait of an industry ardently striving to integrate artificial intelligence and digital features into everyday life, thereby raising questions about practicality and privacy.

WeHead AI Companion: A GPT-Powered Device

One of the highlights of CES 2024 was the WeHead AI Companion, a ChatGPT-powered device that stood out with its expressionless human face and a robotic voice. Designed to provide a unique personal conversation experience, this device, priced at $5,000, encapsulated both the fascination and discomfort that advanced technology can provoke.

Seergrills Perfecta: An AI-Powered Grill

Another intriguing unveiling was the Seergrills Perfecta, an AI-powered grill promising chef-level cooking in under 3 minutes. The device, equipped with a touchscreen interface to customize cooking preferences, represented the industry’s ongoing pursuit of revolutionizing everyday tasks with the power of AI.

Anthems Digital Showering System: Luxury in Bathing

Kohler introduced the Anthem Digital Showering System, a luxury shower component with digital controls for temperature, flow rate, and nozzle functions. However, the device required additional expensive components for full functionality, thereby illustrating the complex relationship between luxury and practicality in the realm of tech innovation.

Samsung’s Ballie: An AI Robot for Home

Samsung’s Ballie, a mobile AI robot, was another notable product at CES 2024. This device, designed to observe user behaviors to control appliances and provide security, raised privacy concerns due to its roaming capability, highlighting the dichotomy between convenience and privacy in the age of AI.

Swarovski AX Visio 10×32 Binoculars: Birdwatching with AI

The Swarovski AX Visio 10×32 binoculars, retailing at $4,799, integrated AI to assist birdwatchers in identifying birds. The device, capable of syncing photos or videos with an iPhone app, was another example of how AI is being used to enhance niche hobbies and activities.

PureWash E930 Bidet Seat: Voice-Controlled Comfort

Kohler also presented the PureWash E930 bidet seat with voice control. Priced at $1,289, the device featured various comfort modes and app connectivity, once again exemplifying the industry’s drive to integrate digital features into everyday life.

LG’s ‘Affectionate Intelligence’: A New Concept

Last but not least, LG introduced the concept of ‘Affectionate Intelligence’, emphasizing an empathetic and caring approach to customer experience through technology. This concept underscored the industry’s quest to humanize technology and create more personalized user experiences.

In conclusion, CES 2024 demonstrated the tech industry’s relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries in terms of integrating artificial intelligence and digital features into everyday life. While some of these innovations challenged the notion of practicality and privacy, they also highlighted the industry’s commitment to creating a future where technology pervades all aspects of human life.

0
AI & ML Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
6 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns
In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming the cornerstone of numerous sectors, its potential perils are being recognized by high-ranking bodies within finance and law. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulating organization for the securities industry, recently labeled AI as an “emerging risk.” Similarly, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in
Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
2 hours ago
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
4 hours ago
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
29 mins ago
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
1 hour ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
1 hour ago
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
13 seconds
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
23 seconds
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
32 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
56 seconds
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
1 min
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
1 min
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
2 mins
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
2 mins
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
2 mins
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
59 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app