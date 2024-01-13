en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing

As the world welcomed 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas unveiled a stunning array of technological breakthroughs, particularly underscoring the surge in generative AI integration into hardware. Among the standout products was the Rabbit R1, a wallet-friendly $200 AI gadget that amassed a staggering 20,000 preorders within a span of two days.

AI Robots Take Center Stage

Electronics giants Samsung and LG rolled out their new AI robots, the Ballie and the Smart Home AI Agent, respectively. These AI bots are envisioned to revolutionize household tasks, promising a more efficient and convenient lifestyle. On a similar note, Intel, in collaboration with Chinese EV brand Zeekr, launched an AI computer aimed at vehicles, solidifying the tech world’s commitment to smart mobility.

TV – An Evolving Canvas for AI

TV startup Telly and ChatGPT announced an intriguing partnership, geared towards customizing TV experiences. This move is indicative of the TV industry’s pivot towards a more personalized viewer engagement, leveraging the power of AI. As the line between technology and humanity blurs, Swarovski Optik unveiled the AX Visio smart binoculars, an innovative product that utilizes AI to identify animals in the viewfinder.

Ambient Computing – The Future of Technology

Another intriguing trend at CES was the attempt to make large TVs less intrusive in home spaces. Samsung and LG showcased art-concealed speakers and transparent screens, a testament to the rise of non-mobile, ambient computing. The car industry’s evolution was also evident, with features that cater to activities such as shopping, gaming, and movie-watching, signaling a convergence of home and vehicle spaces.

In conclusion, CES 2024 highlighted an exciting shift in the technology landscape. With the rise of AI and its integration into everyday objects, we’re witnessing a trend towards ambient computing that transcends traditional screen-based interactions, paving the way for a more immersive and enriching user experience.

0
AI & ML Automotive
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
8 mins ago
Samsung Electronics Unveils Innovative AI Technologies at CES 2024
At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an assembly of thought leaders and innovators, Samsung Electronics took center stage, brandishing a portfolio of trailblazing AI technologies. Samsung, a tour de force in the realm of digital technology, set a new record by presenting 15 C-Lab projects. The lineup included ten projects from C-Lab Outside, three
Samsung Electronics Unveils Innovative AI Technologies at CES 2024
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Next-Gen Laptops Tailored for Coders Unveiled
10 mins ago
CES 2024: Next-Gen Laptops Tailored for Coders Unveiled
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
24 mins ago
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
2024: A Crucial Year for the US Economy
1 hour ago
2024: A Crucial Year for the US Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
32 seconds
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
42 seconds
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
54 seconds
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
5 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
6 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
8 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
8 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
9 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
9 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app