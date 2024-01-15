CES 2024: AI Takes Center Stage in the Tech Industry

The year 2024 marks a significant shift in the technology industry with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) highlighting the growing trend of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday devices. This shift indicates a move towards more intelligent and personalized computing experiences. At the CES 2024, various brands have announced their plans to launch AI-integrated PC products making this year a starting point for widespread AI application in consumer technology.

AI Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

At CES 2024, AI took center stage, with companies showcasing their latest innovations in various industries. Major players such as Volkswagen announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its voice assistant, IDA, while BMW expanded its partnership with Amazon to enhance the experience of using Alexa while driving. Mercedes also unveiled a new AI dashboard for the 2025 Mercedes CLA. Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon discussed the chipmaker’s adaptation to the recent AI boom, building dedicated AI chips like the Snapdragon XR2+.

Introducing New AI Products

A new device called Rabit R1, designed by Teenage Engineering, was introduced, functioning as a pocket voice assistant with the ability to interact with any digital interface. Alibaba.com debuted its Smart Assistant AI product showcasing the company’s focus on AI innovation. The product was tested and showed limitations in its chatbot capabilities. Chinese suppliers, including those on Alibaba.com, were highlighted as key players in the global sourcing platform. AI PCs were the highlight of CES 2024, with major brands like Acer, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo, Dell, and HP showcasing their products.

AI’s Potential and Concerns

Sir Martin Sorrell sees AI changing visualization, copywriting, hyper-personalization, and other aspects of marketing but finds many AI-enabled products disappointing. There is also concern about how generative AI will enable misinformation during a pivotal election year, and U.S. senators discussed Congress’s 2024 priorities for addressing AI and other emerging tech. Startups showcased new ways of applying AI for various software applications, and there was excitement about how AI will enable spatial computing.

CES 2024 showcased the integration of AI in various consumer products including vehicles, personal assistants, smart binoculars, and even a robotic ball called Ballie by Samsung. Companies like Volkswagen and BMW are incorporating AI-powered assistants into their vehicles, and Nvidia and Intel are collaborating with automakers to integrate their AI technology into vehicles for self-driving capabilities and better energy management. Startups like Rabbit and Nimble Beauty also introduced AI-powered gadgets for personal assistants and automated manicures. Swarovski also launched smart binoculars with AI capabilities to identify over 9,000 species of birds and animals.