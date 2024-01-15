en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

CES 2024: AI Takes Center Stage in the Tech Industry

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
CES 2024: AI Takes Center Stage in the Tech Industry

The year 2024 marks a significant shift in the technology industry with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) highlighting the growing trend of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into everyday devices. This shift indicates a move towards more intelligent and personalized computing experiences. At the CES 2024, various brands have announced their plans to launch AI-integrated PC products making this year a starting point for widespread AI application in consumer technology.

AI Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

At CES 2024, AI took center stage, with companies showcasing their latest innovations in various industries. Major players such as Volkswagen announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its voice assistant, IDA, while BMW expanded its partnership with Amazon to enhance the experience of using Alexa while driving. Mercedes also unveiled a new AI dashboard for the 2025 Mercedes CLA. Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon discussed the chipmaker’s adaptation to the recent AI boom, building dedicated AI chips like the Snapdragon XR2+.

Introducing New AI Products

A new device called Rabit R1, designed by Teenage Engineering, was introduced, functioning as a pocket voice assistant with the ability to interact with any digital interface. Alibaba.com debuted its Smart Assistant AI product showcasing the company’s focus on AI innovation. The product was tested and showed limitations in its chatbot capabilities. Chinese suppliers, including those on Alibaba.com, were highlighted as key players in the global sourcing platform. AI PCs were the highlight of CES 2024, with major brands like Acer, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo, Dell, and HP showcasing their products.

AI’s Potential and Concerns

Sir Martin Sorrell sees AI changing visualization, copywriting, hyper-personalization, and other aspects of marketing but finds many AI-enabled products disappointing. There is also concern about how generative AI will enable misinformation during a pivotal election year, and U.S. senators discussed Congress’s 2024 priorities for addressing AI and other emerging tech. Startups showcased new ways of applying AI for various software applications, and there was excitement about how AI will enable spatial computing.

CES 2024 showcased the integration of AI in various consumer products including vehicles, personal assistants, smart binoculars, and even a robotic ball called Ballie by Samsung. Companies like Volkswagen and BMW are incorporating AI-powered assistants into their vehicles, and Nvidia and Intel are collaborating with automakers to integrate their AI technology into vehicles for self-driving capabilities and better energy management. Startups like Rabbit and Nimble Beauty also introduced AI-powered gadgets for personal assistants and automated manicures. Swarovski also launched smart binoculars with AI capabilities to identify over 9,000 species of birds and animals.

0
AI & ML United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
6 mins ago
AI in the Crosshairs: Antitrust Litigation's New Battlefield
Artificial intelligence (AI), with its ever-evolving abilities and implications, has found a new battlefield: antitrust litigation. Sima Namiri-Kalantari, a partner at Crowell & Moring’s Antitrust and Competition Group, points out that generative AI – a form of AI that can produce new content based on learned data inputs – has become a critical factor in
AI in the Crosshairs: Antitrust Litigation's New Battlefield
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
21 mins ago
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
23 mins ago
WEF Davos 2024: Global Leaders Gather to Rebuild Trust
IMF Warns of AI's Impact on Global Employment: High-Income Economies at Greater Risk
8 mins ago
IMF Warns of AI's Impact on Global Employment: High-Income Economies at Greater Risk
The Evolution of AI in Robotics: A Leap Forward in Capabilities
16 mins ago
The Evolution of AI in Robotics: A Leap Forward in Capabilities
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
21 mins ago
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
17 seconds
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
22 seconds
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
30 seconds
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
43 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
44 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
45 seconds
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
1 min
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
1 min
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
1 min
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
27 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app