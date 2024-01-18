CBD Wellness and CannaSite Partner to Revolutionize Customer Experience with AI Chatbots

Renowned for its innovative AI-powered merchandising chatbots, CBD Wellness (CBDW) has announced a strategic partnership with CannaSite, a leading web developer in the CBD industry. The collaboration is set to utilize AI-driven chatbots developed by 1606 Corp, a subsidiary of CBDW, aiming to enhance customer experiences and engagement on CBD-related websites.

Unveiling Sophisticated Customer Interactions

The integration of AI in these chatbots allows for advanced interactions with customers. They offer real-time support, personalized shopping assistance, and tailored recommendations, significantly improving the online experience for users.

Boosting Sales and Customer Satisfaction

This partnership is designed to leverage CannaSite's expertise in web development within the CBD sector. By effectively integrating and promoting 1606's innovative chatbot solutions, the collaboration aims to boost sales and customer satisfaction for businesses in the CBD industry.

1606 Corp: A Testament to Commitment

This partnership is more than a business expansion for 1606 Corp. It is a testament to the company's dedication to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of the cannabis industry. With this new partnership, CannaSite is set to implement a robust AI tool to enhance ecommerce for cannabis customers, contributing to its growth, which accounted for nearly 19% of retail sales worldwide in 2022.

On the whole, the alliance between CBDW and CannaSite is expected to set new benchmarks in AI merchandising and reinforce 1606 Corp's position as a leading innovator in the market, amplifying its market penetration and client engagement.