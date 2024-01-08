en English
AI & ML

Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Cascadeo Advocates for AI Integration in Business Operations with Cloud as Foundation

Cascadeo, a leading cloud-managed and professional services company within the Globe Group, is driving the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into business operations, using cloud technology as a foundational platform. The company’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Jared Reimer, has emphasized the critical role of cloud-first strategies in two recent podcast interviews. He highlighted the increasing necessity of cloud adoption due to the complexities of AI, particularly generative AI.

Untapped Potential of Generative AI

Reimer believes that AI, specifically generative AI, is a groundbreaking invention with untapped potential. He sees it as a significant business advantage in terms of innovation, cost, accuracy, and scalability. Cascadeo offers a range of services to enable businesses to leverage cloud and AI technologies. These include professional services for cloud-native transformation, managed services for ongoing support and optimization, flexible procurement options for AWS through its resale business, and the innovative Cascadeo AI SaaS solution.

AI as a Force Multiplier

The Cascadeo AI SaaS solution integrates generative AI with cloud management. It creates runbooks for IT systems to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. Addressing concerns about AI replacing jobs, Reimer describes AI as a force multiplier that enhances human capabilities rather than replacing them. He warns that companies delaying the adoption of AI and cloud technologies risk falling irreversibly behind.

Leading Businesses through Digital Transformation

As AI continues to evolve, Reimer reassures that it will expand capabilities and opportunities rather than eliminate jobs. Cascadeo’s commitment to guiding businesses through this digital transformation positions it as a leading partner for companies aiming to harness these advanced technologies for growth and sustainability.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

