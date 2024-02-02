Cadence Unveils AI-Powered Thermal Design Solution, Celsius Studio

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has unveiled the industry's first all-encompassing AI thermal design and analysis solution for electronic systems, baptized as Cadence Celsius Studio. This groundbreaking platform signals a notable advancement in thermal management for electronics, with a keen focus on thermal analysis and stress for 2.5D and 3D-ICs, IC packaging, PCBs, and entire electronic assemblies.

A New Era in Thermal Management

Defying the norm of existing solutions that are composed of disparate tools, Celsius Studio provides a consolidated platform that fosters collaboration between electrical and mechanical/thermal engineers. This joint force aims to design, analyze, and optimize product performance. The seamless integration of this platform became feasible following Cadence's strategic acquisition of Future Facilities in 2022, which brought in the requisite electronics cooling technology.

Celsius Studio enables in-design multiphysics analysis, empowering designers to pinpoint thermal integrity issues at the early stages of the design process. It harnesses the power of generative AI optimization and groundbreaking modeling algorithms to attain optimal thermal designs. The platform is anticipated to enhance collaboration, trim down design iterations, and hasten the time to market by assuring predictable design schedules.

Endorsements and Market Position

Industry leaders like Samsung Semiconductor and BAE Systems have already endorsed Celsius Studio, reporting significant improvements in their product development and design cycles. The inception of Celsius Studio bolsters Cadence's standing in the system analysis market by offering an AI platform that meets the crucial needs for advanced packaging designs.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc., a trailblazer in electronic systems design with a three-decade-long experience, has consistently been featured as one of Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in the past nine years. For more information or to gain early access to Celsius Studio, customers are urged to reach out to their Cadence account representative.