en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

A significant portion of businesses, in the face of economic uncertainty, are planning to expand their marketing teams in 2024. In a revealing survey by digital marketing agency, Impression, 41% of companies expressed intentions to grow their marketing teams. The survey, which included 1,000 marketing professionals, offered another interesting statistic: 73% of respondents anticipate their companies to grow within the year. However, less than half of these professionals foresee a hike in their marketing budgets.

Shifting Marketing Trends

Despite budget constraints, businesses are showing a clear trend towards ‘bottom of the funnel’ activities. These activities are primarily focused on conversion, sales, and leads, in contrast to top-of-the-funnel brand awareness efforts. Moreover, about 20% of marketers are prioritising customer retention and loyalty. A study by System1 and JCDecaux UK highlights the effectiveness of integrating out of home (OOH) advertising with TV ads. The research indicates that matching creatives across these platforms can double performance in brand recognition, driving both short-term sales and long-term brand building.

Retail and Inflation

Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NIQ reported that shop price inflation in December remained stable at 4.3%, matching the previous month’s rate. In contrast, food price inflation showed a decelerating trend. These high levels of promotional activity in food retail suggest efforts to attract price-sensitive consumers.

The Role of AI in Retail

On the topic of AI adoption in retail, 61% of shoppers express openness to retailers using AI if transparency is maintained. AI’s potential is seen most favorably in pricing and promotions, although opinions on AI chatbots are mixed among consumers. Finally, 75% of businesses report challenges in maintaining innovative marketing strategies, with customer data management being a major hurdle.

Despite the economic uncertainties and budget cuts, especially in search and content marketing, businesses are showing resilience and adaptability. The cost of living crisis is influencing marketing approaches, but a significant portion of businesses remain optimistic, with plans to grow and expand.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Square Enix to Integrate AI in Game Development: A New Era of Innovation

By Justice Nwafor

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By BNN Correspondents

Liberty Hive: Revolutionizing Recruitment in the Media, Marketing and Martech Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

Square Enix to Pioneer AI Application in Gaming: Innovation or Concern?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima's CEO ...
@AI & ML · 5 mins
Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima's CEO ...
heart comment 0
AI Security: Navigating Vulnerabilities and Innovating Solutions

By Salman Khan

AI Security: Navigating Vulnerabilities and Innovating Solutions
AI-Envisioned Future: UK Cities Transformed by 2050

By BNN Correspondents

AI-Envisioned Future: UK Cities Transformed by 2050
Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Fintech Future: Insights from Eugene Ludwig
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
13 seconds
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
45 seconds
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
47 seconds
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
55 seconds
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
57 seconds
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
57 seconds
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
59 seconds
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
1 min
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
1 min
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
6 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app