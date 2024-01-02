Businesses Plan to Expand Marketing Teams in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

A significant portion of businesses, in the face of economic uncertainty, are planning to expand their marketing teams in 2024. In a revealing survey by digital marketing agency, Impression, 41% of companies expressed intentions to grow their marketing teams. The survey, which included 1,000 marketing professionals, offered another interesting statistic: 73% of respondents anticipate their companies to grow within the year. However, less than half of these professionals foresee a hike in their marketing budgets.

Shifting Marketing Trends

Despite budget constraints, businesses are showing a clear trend towards ‘bottom of the funnel’ activities. These activities are primarily focused on conversion, sales, and leads, in contrast to top-of-the-funnel brand awareness efforts. Moreover, about 20% of marketers are prioritising customer retention and loyalty. A study by System1 and JCDecaux UK highlights the effectiveness of integrating out of home (OOH) advertising with TV ads. The research indicates that matching creatives across these platforms can double performance in brand recognition, driving both short-term sales and long-term brand building.

Retail and Inflation

Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NIQ reported that shop price inflation in December remained stable at 4.3%, matching the previous month’s rate. In contrast, food price inflation showed a decelerating trend. These high levels of promotional activity in food retail suggest efforts to attract price-sensitive consumers.

The Role of AI in Retail

On the topic of AI adoption in retail, 61% of shoppers express openness to retailers using AI if transparency is maintained. AI’s potential is seen most favorably in pricing and promotions, although opinions on AI chatbots are mixed among consumers. Finally, 75% of businesses report challenges in maintaining innovative marketing strategies, with customer data management being a major hurdle.

Despite the economic uncertainties and budget cuts, especially in search and content marketing, businesses are showing resilience and adaptability. The cost of living crisis is influencing marketing approaches, but a significant portion of businesses remain optimistic, with plans to grow and expand.