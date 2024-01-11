en English
AI & ML

Broadridge Unveils OpsGPT: An AI Solution to Streamline Trade Settlements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Broadridge Unveils OpsGPT: An AI Solution to Streamline Trade Settlements

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global fintech leader, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, OpsGPT, that aims to revolutionize the financial industry by improving operational efficiency and addressing trade settlement issues. The chatbot, leveraging generative AI and large language models, is designed to assist banks and broker-dealers by identifying and resolving failed trades, thus offering insights and recommendations to prevent future mishaps.

Transforming Post-Trade Operations

OpsGPT is a result of Broadridge’s focus on responsible AI practices, designed to transform operations across the post-trade lifecycle. The tool offers real-time visibility for faster resolution of fails, recommends next best actions, and prioritizes key risk items, all in a user-friendly interface. It uses transactions, settlements, and position data to provide these services, aiming to generate a significant increase in productivity for operations teams.

The AI-powered application is integrated with Broadridge’s existing post-trade system, which processes around $10 trillion in trades daily. Trained on curated and harmonized data from these systems, OpsGPT provides increased access, connectivity, and understanding of data across multiple asset classes, thereby increasing operational productivity.

Responding to the T+1 Settlement Time Frame

The development of OpsGPT comes in response to the upcoming transition to a T+1 settlement time frame. This change will shorten the securities trade settlement period from two days to one, increasing the demand for efficiency and rapid resolution of trade issues. Vijay Mayadas, president of capital markets at Broadridge, emphasized the importance of such real-time-fails resolution tools in the face of the accelerated settlement process.

Prospective Impact and Future Plans

OpsGPT is currently undergoing trials with select clients and is capable of operating in multiple languages. As it recommends solutions to prevent the recurrence of failed trades, it has the potential to save millions of dollars for its users. Broadridge has also previously launched BondGPT, another AI application for the fixed-income market.

OpsGPT is expected to be fully operational within two to three months, marking a significant step towards optimizing trading operations and managing risks in an increasingly fast-paced trading environment.

AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

