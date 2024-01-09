en English
AI & ML

BMO Capital Foresees Promising 2024 for Alphabet and Amazon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
The financial landscape of the tech industry in 2024 is rife with optimism, as BMO Capital Markets initiates coverage on a number of prominent Internet and tech stocks. The firm’s outlook conveys a particularly encouraging forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Amazon.com (AMZN), both of which have earned ‘Outperform’ ratings.

A Bright Future for Alphabet and Amazon

Alphabet, parent company of Google, has been deemed BMO Capital’s ‘2024 Top Pick in Internet’ with a price target set at $170. This bullish stance is primarily attributed to Alphabet’s groundbreaking role in the integration of machine learning and AI in its core products. This pioneering work has cemented the company’s position as a global leader in AI. With its innovative spirit and drive to stay ahead of the curve, Alphabet continues to set the pace in the tech industry.

Similarly, Amazon has been met with an ‘Outperform’ rating from BMO Capital, alongside a $200 price target. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing division, is predicted by the firm to ‘lead the foundational and middle layer of the gen AI/ML stack.’ This, coupled with the expected persistence of secular cloud tailwinds into 2024 and beyond, paints a rosy picture of Amazon’s future. Furthermore, the company’s retail sector is perceived to be in an advantageous position to invest strategically in smaller, same-day delivery facilities requiring lower capital expenditures.

A More Neutral Outlook for eBay and Wayfair

While Alphabet and Amazon bask in high expectations, BMO Capital’s outlook for eBay (EBAY) and Wayfair (W) is more tempered. Both companies have received ‘Market Perform’ ratings with price targets set at $49 and $57 respectively. This suggests a more neutral, albeit steady, projection for these companies, contrasting the more bullish prospects of their tech counterparts.

As we delve deeper into 2024, it is clear that the tech industry continues to evolve rapidly, propelled by ceaseless innovation and strategic foresight. The trajectories plotted by the likes of Alphabet and Amazon serve as a testament to the transformative power of technology, and the potential held by those who harness it effectively.

AI & ML Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

