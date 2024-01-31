Bit Digital Amplifies Hosting Capacity with Coinmint to Propel Mining Operations

Bit Digital, Inc., a New York City-based digital assets and artificial intelligence infrastructure platform, has cemented its growth trajectory by securing an additional 6 megawatts of hosting capacity. This expansion has been realized through a fresh agreement with Coinmint LLC, marking a significant milestone in Bit Digital’s operational scale. The new deal boosts the company's total contracted capacity with Coinmint to approximately 46 megawatts.

Investing in Advanced Mining Units

The newly acquired hosting capacity will be deployed to power around 2,340 S19k Pro mining units. These units, which represent about 260PH/s and boast an average efficiency of 23 J/TH, were recently purchased by Bit Digital for an estimated $3.4 million. The cutting-edge mining units are slated to be fully operational by the end of February 2024.

CEO's Ambitious Vision for 2024

Sam Tabar, Bit Digital's CEO, expressed his satisfaction over the successful expansion of the company's partnership with Coinmint. Tabar underscored the company's bold ambition to double its active mining fleet to around 6.0EH/s over the course of 2024. Bit Digital's operations already span across the U.S., Canada, and Iceland, with the company also managing a business line, Bit Digital AI, which provides infrastructure services for AI applications.

Cautious Note to Investors

Despite its promising growth prospects, Bit Digital has issued a warning to investors about the inherent high degree of risk involved in investing in the company's securities. It advises potential investors to take into account the risk factors outlined in its annual report. In addition, the company's press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement, emphasizing that forward-looking statements should not be relied upon without considering the potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance.