AI & ML

Bipartisan AI Working Group to Investigate Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Financial Services and Housing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Bipartisan AI Working Group to Investigate Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Financial Services and Housing

In a significant stride towards understanding the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services and housing industries, a bipartisan AI Working Group has been formed by lawmakers. The group’s key members include Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and leaders of the Financial Technology and Inclusion Subcommittee, French Hill (R-Ark.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.).

Exploring AI’s Impact on Financial Services and Housing Industries

The AI Working Group aims to investigate the influence of AI on these sectors, with a focus on aspects like decision-making, product development, fraud prevention, compliance, and workforce effects. The group also intends to scrutinize existing AI regulations, to ensure a balance between consumer protection, equitable outcomes, and the potential benefits and risks posed by AI.

A Response to Rapid Technological Advancements

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to manage the fast-paced advancement of AI and other emerging technologies. It follows closely on the heels of a recent executive order by President Biden, which underscored the need to address the potential risks associated with these burgeoning technologies.

Addressing Legal, Privacy, and Other Challenges

By exploring AI’s impact on industries, the group will attempt to address legal, privacy, and other challenges that these technologies may pose. This bipartisan effort, comprising members from both Republican and Democratic parties, is a continuation of work conducted by the Task Force on AI in the 116th and 117th Congresses.

The formation of the AI Working Group is a pivotal step towards understanding and managing the transformative power of AI across industries, ensuring that its deployment leads to benefits that outweigh any potential risks.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

