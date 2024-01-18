Bing's AI Integration Shows Modest Gains in Search Market Dominated by Google

It was in the early months of 2022 when Microsoft made the momentous decision to infuse its Bing search engine with ChatGPT. Analysts predicted a seismic shift in the search market, with Bing poised to challenge Google's formidable dominance. However, as we entered 2024, Bing's global market share has seen a modest rise from 3.4% to a figure slightly higher, despite the initial fervor.

ChatGPT Boosts Bing's Active Users and Engagement

The integration of AI into Bing did not go unnoticed by users. Within the United States, Microsoft reported a doubling of monthly active users, and an impressive 84% increase in the time spent on the search engine. These numbers indicate a growing interest and engagement with Bing's AI-infused capabilities among users.

Microsoft Continues to Innovate With AI

Not one to rest on its laurels, Microsoft continued its AI innovation spree, integrating the DALL-E 3 image-generation model into its search engine. This strategic move resulted in a tenfold spike in Bing's usage, underscoring the power of AI to transform user experiences.

Google's Dominance Remains Unchallenged

Despite Bing's strides, Google remains the uncontested titan of the search market, with an astounding 90% share. Its longstanding partnership with Apple, which makes Google the default search engine on Apple devices, further fortifies its position. Nevertheless, Google isn't resting on its laurels either. It's currently developing an experimental conversational search engine, SGE, incorporating its Gemini language model.

The Future of AI in Search

Both Microsoft and Google see generative AI as the future of online search, but Google's well-established user base gives it a significant advantage. Microsoft, however, is exploring how generative AI can revolutionize advertising models. Advertisers are reporting better outcomes with AI-powered platforms, hinting at a promising future. Despite being the underdog, Bing's position allows it more room to innovate and experiment without risking an established brand, a liberty Google doesn't share.