Biden Administration Advances AI Regulation with Safety Test Disclosure Requirement

In a significant move to harness the rapidly evolving realm of artificial intelligence (AI), the Biden administration is poised to enforce a new requirement mandating AI system developers to disclose their safety test results to the U.S. government. This initiative is part of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden three months ago. The order, which includes a provision under the Defense Production Act, compels AI companies to share vital information such as safety tests with the Commerce Department.

Monitoring AI Development

The White House AI Council is convening to oversee the progress of this executive order. Despite the requirement for AI companies to adhere to certain safety test categories, a uniform standard for these tests is yet to be established. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been assigned the responsibility of creating a consistent framework for evaluating AI safety.

AI: An Economic and National Security Concern

The executive order underscores the government's interest in AI as a crucial economic and national security issue, spurred by the introduction of state-of-the-art AI tools like ChatGPT. The Biden administration is also contemplating congressional legislation and partnering with international allies and the European Union to regulate AI technology.

Regulating Cloud Companies & Bolstering AI Expertise

The Commerce Department is crafting a draft rule concerning U.S. cloud companies serving foreign AI developers. Simultaneously, nine federal agencies have conducted risk assessments of AI in critical national infrastructure, including the electric grid. To fortify its regulatory capacity for AI, the federal government is actively recruiting AI experts and data scientists.