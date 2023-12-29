en English
AI & ML

BharatGPT: Pioneering Linguistic Inclusivity in AI

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:36 am EST
BharatGPT: Pioneering Linguistic Inclusivity in AI

In a significant stride towards linguistic inclusivity within the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), a city-based company has announced its plans to develop BharatGPT, an AI platform designed to support various Indian languages. This initiative is expected to democratize the access and applicability of AI technology across India by accommodating the country’s rich linguistic diversity.

The Innovation of BharatGPT

Slated to offer support for 11 Indian languages initially, BharatGPT aims to ultimately expand to all 22 scheduled languages of India. This innovation is not just a technological advancement but a step towards inclusivity in the field of AI, which has often been dominated by English and other major global languages.

The BharatGPT platform is a joint venture between Reliance Jio and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The project mirrors the company’s commitment to technological evolution and its dedication to launching new products and services across various sectors including media, commerce, communication, and devices.

Impacting Various Sectors

The platform’s ability to understand and engage with users in their native languages could have a profound impact on various sectors. From education and customer service to technology adoption, the potential to bridge the language barrier could revolutionize the widespread application of AI, thereby enriching experiences and ensuring better service delivery.

A Step Towards Inclusivity

Reliance Jio’s Chairman, Akash Ambani, has expressed his excitement over the project, affirming his belief in India’s potential to become a USD 6 trillion economy by the end of the decade. This innovation of BharatGPT is indeed a testament to India’s progression as a ‘biggest innovation center’, ushering in a new era of AI-powered solutions that are culturally and linguistically inclusive.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

