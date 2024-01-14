Bengaluru Embraces AI to Tackle Traffic Woes: Launches ASTraM

In an innovative step to address the chronic congestion issues plaguing Bengaluru, the city’s traffic police department has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application. This application, christened as ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), is set to revolutionize the way traffic is managed in the bustling metropolitan city.

ASTraM: A Technological Saviour for Bengaluru’s Traffic

ASTraM is much more than a simple traffic management tool. It is a smart traffic engine that provides comprehensive insights into the road traffic scenario in Bengaluru. Joint Commissioner of police (Bengaluru Traffic), MN Anucheth, described the application as a substantial aid in understanding and improving the city’s traffic landscape.

The application’s key features include real-time alerts on congestion, incident reporting, special event management, and dashboard analytics. These features aim to empower the Bengaluru traffic police to make data-driven decisions and enact effective traffic management strategies.

Launched During Road Safety Awareness Week

The timing of ASTraM’s launch is also significant. It was unveiled during the Road Safety Awareness Week, reinforcing the city’s commitment to ensuring safer roads for its citizens. The initiative is an attempt to alleviate road rage and create a smoother commuting experience for the city’s inhabitants.

