Bengaluru Embraces AI to Tackle Traffic Woes: Launches ASTraM

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Bengaluru Embraces AI to Tackle Traffic Woes: Launches ASTraM

In an innovative step to address the chronic congestion issues plaguing Bengaluru, the city’s traffic police department has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application. This application, christened as ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), is set to revolutionize the way traffic is managed in the bustling metropolitan city.

ASTraM: A Technological Saviour for Bengaluru’s Traffic

ASTraM is much more than a simple traffic management tool. It is a smart traffic engine that provides comprehensive insights into the road traffic scenario in Bengaluru. Joint Commissioner of police (Bengaluru Traffic), MN Anucheth, described the application as a substantial aid in understanding and improving the city’s traffic landscape.

The application’s key features include real-time alerts on congestion, incident reporting, special event management, and dashboard analytics. These features aim to empower the Bengaluru traffic police to make data-driven decisions and enact effective traffic management strategies.

Launched During Road Safety Awareness Week

The timing of ASTraM’s launch is also significant. It was unveiled during the Road Safety Awareness Week, reinforcing the city’s commitment to ensuring safer roads for its citizens. The initiative is an attempt to alleviate road rage and create a smoother commuting experience for the city’s inhabitants.

Other Noteworthy News from the Region

While Bengaluru’s traffic police department is harnessing the power of AI, the political landscape in the region is also experiencing notable developments. The Congress party’s second yatra, named Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has commenced from Manipur. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed optimism about this initiative, viewing it as a chance to unite the country and address pressing concerns, such as unemployment and price rise.

As per the weather department, Bengaluru is expected to witness foggy conditions in the morning with temperatures oscillating between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. In another news, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his plans to visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after its consecration event on January 22. He also mentioned that Congress workers in Karnataka would offer pujas at temples of Lord Ram.

AI & ML India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

