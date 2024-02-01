Basel IV Implementation Delayed to 2024, Banks Face Compliance Challenges

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has deferred the enforcement of Basel IV, a globally comprehensive regulatory framework for banks, from its original date in 2023 to 2024. This strategic move comes in response to a series of regional US bank failures, including those of Silicon Valley and First Republic.

Strengthening Risk Assessment and Capital Reserves

The primary objective of this rectification is to amplify the banking sector's capability to carry out accurate calculations of risk profiles for customer credit applications and maintain a robust capital reserve. The latest regulations underscore the significance of data analysis, leveraging past trends, and contextual information to construct superior risk models, forecasting, and reporting. Basel IV further places high importance on governance through an auditable data chain.

Compliance Readiness: A Herculean Task

However, the readiness for compliance among banks is shrouded in uncertainty. A recent survey by Cloudera reveals that a staggering 80% of EMEA IT decision-makers consider compliance as their primary data management worry. Joe Rodriguez of Cloudera advises banks to lay the foundation of modern data architectures to ensure quick compliance and adaptability to regulatory modifications.

Aiding Compliance: The Role of AI and New Data Sources

He believes that artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to aid smaller banks in navigating the extensive Basel IV regulations, which span over 1,800 pages. Moreover, Rodriguez suggests that banks should look beyond traditional data sources for credit risk assessments, such as late payment records or data from social media, to provide services to previously underserved customers. With numerous banks deploying hybrid cloud models, managing compliance complexity and ensuring data retrievability and auditability becomes critical.

The Road Ahead: Preparing for Future Regulations

Banks must also continuously refine their risk models and implement data policies across various regions, ensuring 'always-on' compliance. Rodriguez emphasizes the importance of readiness for future regulations like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and reiterates that a modern hybrid data architecture remains the cornerstone for managing comprehensive audit trails and sophisticated data analysis.