Baidu's Q4 Revenue Growth Projections Revised Downward; AI Predicted to Bolster Growth

In the face of challenging macroeconomic conditions and weaker ecommerce seasonality affecting advertising expenditures, analysts have readjusted their revenue growth projections for Baidu's fourth quarter. Core revenue growth is now expected to be 7% year-over-year, down from the previous forecast of 9%. Similarly, the projected growth for Baidu's core advertising revenue has been trimmed down to 6.5% year-over-year, from the initial 8%.

The Impact of AI on Baidu's Revenue

In an intriguing turn, analysts have incorporated the impact of generative AI into their revenue models for Baidu. They anticipate a contribution of approximately RMB0.6 billion (2% of the revenue mix) in the fourth quarter, split between RMB0.4 billion in advertising revenue and RMB0.2 billion in cloud revenue. Analysts believe that despite the sway of macroeconomic factors on Baidu's revenue, the company's advancements in AI technology will enhance its defensive capabilities and competitiveness.

Generative AI: A Significant Growth Factor

The expectation is that generative AI will become a significant factor in Baidu's revenue and growth, particularly in 2024. The impact of AI and chip industry news may cause short-term fluctuations, but analysts maintain a Buy rating for Baidu's stock, with optimism based on the long-term benefits of AI development.

Baidu's AI Chat Tool: Ernie Bot

In December of the previous year, Baidu announced that its generative AI chat tool, Ernie Bot, had surpassed 100 million users. Additionally, the ERNIE Foundation Model 4.0 had seen a 32% performance improvement over two months. The success of AI chat tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Baidu's Ernie Bot underscores the rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence and the intense competition between US and Chinese tech giants in the global AI market.