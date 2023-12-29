en English
AI & ML

Baidu’s AI Chatbot ‘Ernie Bot’ Surpasses 100 Million Users

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:20 pm EST
Baidu's AI Chatbot 'Ernie Bot' Surpasses 100 Million Users

The Chinese tech giant, Baidu, recently celebrated a significant milestone as its artificial intelligence chatbot, Ernie bot, garnered over 100 million users. This rapid user growth, which occurred within mere months of its launch in 2023, has propelled Baidu’s stock up by 3% in U.S. trading, marking a positive end for the company’s year.

Ernie Bot’s Rapid Ascent

Ernie bot, known as Wenxinyiyan in Mandarin Chinese, offers support in English and Chinese languages. To register, users need a China mobile number. Despite being released in March, the chatbot only received regulatory approval for widespread use in late August. This delay was due to interim regulations introduced by China’s State Internet Information Office and six other departments to manage AI-focused services, a response to the surge in generative AI.

Competing in a Growing AI Industry

This rapid growth comes amidst burgeoning competition in the AI industry, with rival chatbots from ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba. An important development in Baidu’s strategy has been the introduction of a subscription fee for the most advanced version of Ernie bot. Priced at approximately $8 per month, this fee is relatively competitive compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which charges $20 per month for its latest model.

Future Prospects for AI Chatbots in China

With the chatbot sector in China expanding rapidly, tech giants are investing heavily in AI chatbots and integrating them into their ecosystems to cater to the vast user base within the country. Given the World Bank’s estimation of China’s 2023 population at 1.4 billion, Ernie Bot’s 100 million users represent significant market penetration, potentially reaching 7% of the people in China. This rapid development and deployment of AI chatbots, such as Ernie bot, reflect the growing global competition and innovation in AI technology.

AI & ML Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

