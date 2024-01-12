en English
AI & ML

Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Automation Anywhere Launches New Services to Maximize Business Value of Process Automation

Automation Anywhere, a leader in process automation solutions, has unveiled a new suite of benchmarking services to help businesses recognize and maximize the potential of AI-powered process automation. The company’s move comes in response to a noticeable gap in the market where organizations are struggling to prioritize their investments in automation technology. The launch aims to rectify this by offering strategic guidance, enabling businesses to understand their internal operations and identify transformative opportunities through automation.

Introducing Benchmarking Services

The newly introduced services leverage Automation Anywhere’s two-decade experience of partnering with various industries. The goal is to help companies assess the business value of their process automation deployments and to prioritize their investments accordingly. By doing so, the company aims to assist organizations in realizing the quick and significant returns that automation can provide in terms of revenue, cash flow, and productivity.

A Strategic Partnership Beyond Technology

Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Ankur Kothari, has emphasized the need for strategic partnerships that go beyond just the technology. This underscores the company’s commitment to not only providing its customers with advanced automation solutions but also guiding them in their journey of business transformation.

Proprietary Customer Benchmarking Database

Alongside these services, Automation Anywhere has announced the creation of a proprietary customer benchmarking database. This tool, powered by artificial intelligence, utilizes data from millions of anonymized automation runs carried out by the company’s global customer base. The database captures essential data and benchmarks, enabling customers to compare their process performance with successful industry cases of intelligent automation.

The company’s customers perform over 150 million automation runs annually, contributing significantly to the database’s comprehensive benchmarking capabilities. The insights gleaned from these real-world automation runs reveal significant transformation opportunities. The aim is to guide companies towards the highest value automation priorities faster than they could have determined on their own.

Automation Anywhere’s focus and investment in these new benchmarking services aim at driving maximum business outcomes for its customers, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner in the journey towards effective automation.

AI & ML Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

AI & ML

