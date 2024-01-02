Attribution Tracking and AI: The Transforming Forces in Marketing

Pivoting on the axis of technology and human behavior, the marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Prashant Dalwani, Senior Manager at Blinkit, brings the spotlight on two major trends that are shaping the industry – attribution tracking and artificial intelligence (AI).

Attribution Tracking and AI: The New Frontiers of Marketing

Attribution tracking, a critical aspect of marketing, is in a phase of continuous evolution. The need to track the effectiveness of various marketing initiatives and allocate resources optimally has given rise to several new entrants in the market. Companies are striving to address the challenges of budgeting and fraud prevention in affiliate marketing, thereby ensuring efficient communication and performance management.

AI, on the other hand, is carving a niche in the marketing sector. Its integration into marketing operations is largely happening behind the scenes. The objective is to automate marketing campaigns, thereby enhancing efficiency, saving time, and yielding effective results. AI is also revolutionizing the management of PPC (Pay Per Click) campaigns. By enhancing targeting, personalization, and keyword research & analysis, AI is driving ROI and ad spend optimization, offering data-driven insights and decision-making capabilities.

AI and Tech: Engaging Gen Z

The role of technology and AI in engaging with the Gen Z audience is noteworthy. Snap Inc serves as a prime example of successful tech-enabled engagement. The company has managed to engage over 200 million users in India, particularly targeting the age group of 13-25, through innovative, tech-driven methods. These include interactive visualizations of products using camera screens, reflecting a trend towards immersive marketing experiences facilitated by AI and technology.

AI: Transforming Search and SEO

Generative AI technology has significantly changed the landscape of search engine optimization (SEO) and user interaction with search engines. Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), an AI-driven feature, utilizes large language models to provide AI-created answers in different formats. This has opened new avenues for businesses to leverage AI-generated content, transforming digital marketing strategies and optimization of search engine rankings.

In a nutshell, the future of marketing seems to be steering towards a blend of AI and nuanced attribution tracking. With these technologies, marketers can create more immersive and efficient campaigns, engaging with their audiences in more meaningful ways.