en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Attribution Tracking and AI: The Transforming Forces in Marketing

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Attribution Tracking and AI: The Transforming Forces in Marketing

Pivoting on the axis of technology and human behavior, the marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Prashant Dalwani, Senior Manager at Blinkit, brings the spotlight on two major trends that are shaping the industry – attribution tracking and artificial intelligence (AI).

Attribution Tracking and AI: The New Frontiers of Marketing

Attribution tracking, a critical aspect of marketing, is in a phase of continuous evolution. The need to track the effectiveness of various marketing initiatives and allocate resources optimally has given rise to several new entrants in the market. Companies are striving to address the challenges of budgeting and fraud prevention in affiliate marketing, thereby ensuring efficient communication and performance management.

AI, on the other hand, is carving a niche in the marketing sector. Its integration into marketing operations is largely happening behind the scenes. The objective is to automate marketing campaigns, thereby enhancing efficiency, saving time, and yielding effective results. AI is also revolutionizing the management of PPC (Pay Per Click) campaigns. By enhancing targeting, personalization, and keyword research & analysis, AI is driving ROI and ad spend optimization, offering data-driven insights and decision-making capabilities.

AI and Tech: Engaging Gen Z

The role of technology and AI in engaging with the Gen Z audience is noteworthy. Snap Inc serves as a prime example of successful tech-enabled engagement. The company has managed to engage over 200 million users in India, particularly targeting the age group of 13-25, through innovative, tech-driven methods. These include interactive visualizations of products using camera screens, reflecting a trend towards immersive marketing experiences facilitated by AI and technology.

AI: Transforming Search and SEO

Generative AI technology has significantly changed the landscape of search engine optimization (SEO) and user interaction with search engines. Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), an AI-driven feature, utilizes large language models to provide AI-created answers in different formats. This has opened new avenues for businesses to leverage AI-generated content, transforming digital marketing strategies and optimization of search engine rankings.

In a nutshell, the future of marketing seems to be steering towards a blend of AI and nuanced attribution tracking. With these technologies, marketers can create more immersive and efficient campaigns, engaging with their audiences in more meaningful ways.

0
AI & ML
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature

By BNN Correspondents

Caris Life Sciences to Spotlight Innovation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nobel Laureate Christopher Pissarides on Balancing Tech Skills with Empathy and Creativity in the AI Era

By Muhammad Jawad

AI and Fashion Converge in Jonas Peterson’s New Series Challenging Ageism

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Evolution of Asset Performance Management: APM 4.0's Transformativ ...
@AI & ML · 20 mins
The Evolution of Asset Performance Management: APM 4.0's Transformativ ...
heart comment 0
How AI is Revolutionizing Brand Communication and Customer Interaction

By Salman Khan

How AI is Revolutionizing Brand Communication and Customer Interaction
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister’s Award

By BNN Correspondents

Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review's Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023
Navigating the Modern Workplace: Insights from ‘Boss Class’ Podcast

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Navigating the Modern Workplace: Insights from 'Boss Class' Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
29 seconds
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
32 seconds
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
33 seconds
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
35 seconds
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
39 seconds
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
41 seconds
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
44 seconds
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
44 seconds
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
55 seconds
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
41 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app