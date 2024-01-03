en English
Astreya Unveils Innovation and Delivery Hub to Drive Global IT and AI Solutions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Astreya, a globally recognized IT Managed Services provider, has embarked on an ambitious project, establishing a new Innovation and Delivery Hub. This strategic move is designed to bolster their service provision, pioneering the creation of transformative IT and AI solutions for a diverse international clientele.

Hub Location and Capacity

Located in the Waverock building within the TSI Business Parks, the new hub places Astreya amidst a cluster of prominent tech giants like Apple, Accenture, TCS, and GAP. The setting is renowned for its concentration of tech talent and innovative breakthroughs, offering an environment that fosters ingenuity and collaboration.

The hub spans a substantial 27,649 square feet and is set to become the workplace for over 240 engineers and developers over the next three years. This expansive facility is an assertive statement of Astreya’s commitment to ‘Working Innovation’ – a dedication to harnessing and nurturing local tech talent towards the creation of cutting-edge IT solutions.

Focus on Emerging Tech

The core areas of focus for the Astreya Innovation and Delivery Hub will be Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing, and Robotic Process Automation. With a keen eye on these emerging tech fields, Astreya aims to stay at the forefront of innovation, crafting solutions that will shape the future of IT service provision.

Expanding Global Footprint

This initiative is a key part of Astreya’s strategy to enhance global delivery of its top-notch IT solutions. Already operating in various regions around the world, the company continues to uphold its reputation as a leader in the IT services sector. By capitalizing on the local tech talent and innovative culture, the new hub will significantly contribute to Astreya’s mission of delivering high-quality, transformative solutions to its global clientele.

AI & ML India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

