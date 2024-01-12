en English
AI & ML

Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Army is employing artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the outstanding marching contingent at the 76th Army Day Parade in Lucknow. This marks the first time AI is being used in the selection process, underscoring the Army’s embrace of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

AI Takes Centre Stage

The AI software will capture and scrutinize every movement of the six marching contingents. This will be done through high-resolution cameras that record the precision of each drill performed by the troops. Following this, the AI system will assign scores to each movement, determining the best-performing contingent. Notwithstanding the technological intervention, human supervision will remain a crucial part of the evaluation process, ensuring a balanced approach.

Army Day Parade in Lucknow

Major General Salil Seth, the Army Day Parade Commander, has confirmed the new AI-based initiative. The choice of Lucknow as the venue marks only the second instance of the event being held outside the national capital. This move aligns with the government’s initiative to decentralize major events, allowing for broader public engagement and visibility.

The Significance of Army Day

The Army Day is a significant event commemorating the day when General KM Cariappa took over from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1947. The celebrations leading up to the Army Day encompass a range of public awareness events, school outreach programs, blood donation camps, and tree plantation drives. The ‘Know Your Army Festival’ has already drawn a crowd of over 10,000 people.

The Army Day Parade, scheduled for January 15, will be inaugurated by Army Chief General Manoj Pande with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial. This will be followed by the parade review, the presentation of gallantry awards, and Unit Citations. The parade will feature not only the six marching contingents evaluated by AI but also eight bands from various regimental centres.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

