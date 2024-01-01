en English
AI & ML

Artificial Intelligence: The Game-Changer in Global Market Dynamics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
As the curtain falls on a turbulent year, the stage is set for an analysis of the market trends that swayed global economies and investment strategies. The spotlight is firmly on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a game-changer in market dynamics, rescuing the stock market and propelling a remarkable recovery.

The AI Revolution

AI has emerged as the golden goose for investors. AI stocks like Amazon, Super Micro Computer, and SentinelOne, are touted as potential market outperformers in 2024. Amazon’s customer-centric AI innovations, Super Micro Computer’s energy-efficient solutions, and SentinelOne’s cybersecurity prowess have positioned these companies as key players in the AI-driven market growth.

AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030, surpassing $1 trillion before the decade concludes. Titans such as Nvidia and Microsoft, having pivoted their businesses to the AI industry, are expected to reap significant gains. Nvidia’s domination of the GPU market and Microsoft’s exclusive access to advanced AI technology have positioned these companies favorably for the coming year.

Tech Stocks and the AI Impact

The Magnificent Seven (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) witnessed a surge in 2023, largely driven by the growing popularity of AI. Despite a slump in 2023 due to declining sales of PCs and smartphones, Apple is predicted to make a comeback in 2024. The expected recovery in PC and smartphone sales, along with the integration of AI capabilities into Apple’s devices, bodes well for the tech giant.

IBM has seized the AI opportunity with a strategic focus on cloud computing and AI technologies. Its AI solutions, integrated across various sectors, are aiding businesses in predicting and shaping future outcomes and automating complex processes. Despite stiff competition from rivals, IBM’s AI expertise and consulting capabilities are expected to thrive.

The Unpredictability of Investments

Investments across various sectors have seen mixed outcomes. Trades involving bank bonds and cryptocurrencies have oscillated between failure and exceeding expectations. The unpredictability is further underlined by the Saudi Fund’s $31.6 billion investment spree outperforming competitors like Singapore’s GIC.

Simultaneously, the world grapples with an unstable climate, marked by ongoing wars and the looming threat of climate change. The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, convening over 450 global leaders, underscored the importance of embracing emerging technologies and addressing the geopolitical strife’s consequences.

In the United States, the ‘Breaking Bread’ series exemplifies efforts to bridge the nation’s divisions. Spearheaded by political figures, these candid conversations over meals aim to foster empathy and compromise, a vision echoed by Senator Cory Booker’s emphasis on community-level relationship building and access to healthy food for all Americans.

