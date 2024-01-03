Articul8: Intel’s New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption

Intel, the technology behemoth, has welcomed a new independent company, Articul8, into its fold. Articul8, a brainchild of Intel’s intellectual property and technology, is set to revolutionize the enterprise sector with its Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) software platform. Former Intel executive, Arun Subramaniyan, has taken the reins as CEO, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a vision for the future of AI.

Strategic Alliance for GenAI Adoption

A strategic alliance between Intel and Articul8 promises to bolster the adoption of GenAI in the enterprise sector. Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has voiced his optimism about this collaboration, acknowledging Articul8’s expertise in AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC). The alliance aims to deliver substantial business outcomes, leveraging Articul8’s proficiency in these areas.

Investment and Support

Backing Articul8’s growth is DigitalBridge Ventures, leading the investment round, alongside a consortium of seasoned venture investors, including Intel. These investors recognize the challenges global enterprises face in integrating GenAI into their operations. They see the value in Articul8’s scalable GenAI software platform, which is already assisting enterprises in creating value from their proprietary data.

Transformative Element in Digital Infrastructure

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, acknowledges the transformative role of GenAI in digital infrastructure. He supports the collaboration with Intel, facilitating Articul8’s expansion. The GenAI software platform, optimized on Intel hardware architectures, provides enterprises with a full-stack, vertically-optimized, and secure solution. The platform’s flexibility allows for cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployment, keeping AI capabilities within the enterprise security perimeter.

In the realm of digital transformation, Articul8 is well-positioned to lead with its unique GenAI solution. As global enterprises grapple with the integration of AI, Articul8’s platform offers a promising solution. With a strategic alliance with Intel, investment backing, and a clear vision, Articul8 is poised to make significant strides in the enterprise sector.