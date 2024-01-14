en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Apple Shuts Down San Diego AI Team, Moves Operations to Austin

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Apple Shuts Down San Diego AI Team, Moves Operations to Austin

Apple Inc. has closed its 121-employee-strong San Diego-based AI team and relocated the operation to Austin, Texas.

BNN Breaking understands that the affected team, the Data Operations Annotations, has been instrumental in enhancing Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, by analyzing voice queries.

Relocation or Termination

Employees have been given a deadline till the end of February to decide on their relocation. Those opting against the move will face termination from their roles on April 26. In an attempt to cushion the blow, Apple has offered a $7,000 relocation stipend to those willing to move to Austin. However, reports suggest that the majority of the team members, who contribute to various language dialects for Siri, are reluctant to relocate.

Commitment to San Diego

Despite this consolidation, Apple reaffirmed its commitment to San Diego and its intention to continue hiring for its engineering teams in the city. The company, known for its minimal layoffs, has offered severance packages and extended health insurance coverage to those choosing not to relocate.

A Transformative Shift

The San Diego team has had its share of controversies, with privacy concerns regarding contractors listening to Siri queries. This led to a shift in operations, with the team now consisting of full-time employees. Some of these team members are also working on new AI products based on large language models, which Apple has plans to unveil in June. This move, part of a broader strategy to bolster AI capabilities, aims at centralizing teams for better coordination and operational efficiency.

0
AI & ML United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
The quaint Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland is set to host the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 15 to 19, 2024. This year, the conference wears the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ a testament to its commitment to foster dialogue among leaders from various sectors, aimed at addressing current complexities
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
3 hours ago
Karnataka Shines at Davos: A Focus on AI and Innovation
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
3 hours ago
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
1 hour ago
TechCrunch's Week in Review: Unpacking CES 2024 and the Tech Industry's Game-Changing Moments
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
1 hour ago
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
2 hours ago
India's Business Landscape: Single Malts, Secondhand Bikes, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
1 min
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
2 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
3 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
3 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
4 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
4 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Amid Venue Challenges
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
6 mins
David Cameron Says UK Poised for Further Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Continued Red Sea Aggression
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
7 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Secret Service at White House
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
8 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
50 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app