Apple Shuts Down San Diego AI Team, Moves Operations to Austin

Apple Inc. has closed its 121-employee-strong San Diego-based AI team and relocated the operation to Austin, Texas.

BNN Breaking understands that the affected team, the Data Operations Annotations, has been instrumental in enhancing Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, by analyzing voice queries.

Relocation or Termination

Employees have been given a deadline till the end of February to decide on their relocation. Those opting against the move will face termination from their roles on April 26. In an attempt to cushion the blow, Apple has offered a $7,000 relocation stipend to those willing to move to Austin. However, reports suggest that the majority of the team members, who contribute to various language dialects for Siri, are reluctant to relocate.

Commitment to San Diego

Despite this consolidation, Apple reaffirmed its commitment to San Diego and its intention to continue hiring for its engineering teams in the city. The company, known for its minimal layoffs, has offered severance packages and extended health insurance coverage to those choosing not to relocate.

A Transformative Shift

The San Diego team has had its share of controversies, with privacy concerns regarding contractors listening to Siri queries. This led to a shift in operations, with the team now consisting of full-time employees. Some of these team members are also working on new AI products based on large language models, which Apple has plans to unveil in June. This move, part of a broader strategy to bolster AI capabilities, aims at centralizing teams for better coordination and operational efficiency.