AI & ML

Apple Inc. Shuts Down AI Team in San Diego Amid Larger Reorganization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Apple Inc., the tech behemoth, is in the process of disbanding its 121-member artificial intelligence (AI) team in San Diego. Known as the Data Operations Annotations team, these individuals have been instrumental in refining and enhancing the responses provided by Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. The employees were briefed on a recent Wednesday that their roles are being shifted to Austin, Texas, where they will amalgamate with another team carrying out similar tasks.

Reorganization within Apple Inc.

The decision to close the San Diego AI team is a part of a larger reorganization within Apple. This reshuffle includes the impending sale of Apple’s Vision Pro Headset, alterations in the board with Al Gore and James Bell departing and Wanda Austin stepping in, and an all-new all-access docuseries with MLS slated for the 2024 season.

Implications for the Employees

The influence of this restructuring on the employees remains uncertain, with potential risks of termination for those who may not be able to relocate. Apple has offered a relocation stipend and severance packages for those who choose to leave. However, the majority of the workers are unwilling to move to Austin, implying a significant number of them might face termination.

Future of AI in Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook has suggested a slow, ‘thoughtful’ approach towards the development of AI products. The company is speculated to incorporate some form of AI on the iPhone by the end of 2024. The move reflects the ongoing changes in the tech industry, where companies like Apple are continuously adjusting their operations and workforce to align with new priorities and business strategies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

