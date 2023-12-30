Apple in August 2023: A Month of Controversy, Innovation, and Anticipation

August 2023 was a pivotal month for the tech giant, Apple, as it found itself center stage for a variety of reasons. From design alterations to AI advancements and hygiene studies, there was no shortage of attention-grabbing headlines. Among the most talked-about developments was the controversial placement of the End Call button in iOS 17. A shift from its usual centered location to the left in a six-button control group sparked widespread debate among users, highlighting the importance of user interface design and its influence on muscle memory.

Addressing Criticism Through Design

With the uproar over the End Call button’s position, Apple responded by readjusting the button layout, moving it back to the center of the controls. This quick response by the tech giant effectively quelled some of the criticism, showcasing its commitment to providing a user-friendly experience.

Hygiene Concerns on Apple Watch Bands

On a different note, a study conducted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) highlighted a potential hygiene issue with Apple Watch bands. The research revealed a high prevalence of bacteria, including E. coli and Staphylococcus spp., emphasizing the need for regular cleaning of these wearable devices.

AI Developments and Rivalries

Meanwhile, on the AI front, Microsoft announced the discontinuation of Cortana support in Windows, marking another exit of a Siri rival. In response to criticisms about Apple’s AI capabilities, CEO Tim Cook stated that the company has been consistently investing in AI technologies, including generative AI. This declaration followed Apple’s reported R&D expenditure of a whopping $22.61 billion for the fiscal year ending in 2023.

Apple Vision Pro: A Glimpse into the Future

Simultaneously, the news around Apple’s progress with its VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, ignited excitement among developers and users alike. Developers have begun experimenting with the headset, even managing to install Windows XP via Turing Software’s UTM Virtual Machines. This playful innovation showcases the VR headset’s capabilities and hints at the transformative potential of this technology.

Anticipation for 2024: Apple Vision Pro 2 and More

As we look ahead to 2024, the anticipation for the Apple Vision Pro 2 continues to build. Rumors suggest that the device will feature brighter and more efficient displays using advanced micro-OLED technology and will be manufactured by Samsung. It’s expected to launch in 2027 with a price tag of $3,499. Beyond VR, Apple is also set to update the iPad Pro lineup and expand the iPad Air lineup, offering consumers more choices at various price points. Lastly, the introduction of Apple’s open-source multimodal large language model (LLM), Ferret, developed in collaboration with Columbia University, promises to revolutionize user experiences and further solidify Apple’s standing in the AI community.