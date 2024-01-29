Angela Hood of ThisWay Global to Address AI's Impact on Business at OPEX Week

ThisWay Global, a leading player in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for bias mitigation and talent acquisition, has confirmed its participation in the much-anticipated OPEX Week. The company's Founder and CEO, Angela Hood, is set to deliver the opening keynote focusing on the role of AI in enhancing business productivity. The event, heralded as the largest for enterprise transformation and operational excellence, is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Florida from January 29-31, 2024.

Keynote Focus: Generative AI and Business Productivity

Angela Hood's keynote will delve into the application of generative AI across various business functions. From human resources and customer service to software development, AI's potential to revolutionize productivity is immense. Joining Hood on the discussion panel will be Greg Pollack from IBM and Casimir Turbak from Randstad Sourceright. Together, they will examine the far-reaching impact of enterprise AI on businesses. The discourse will also address pertinent concerns such as workforce shortages, ethical use of AI, bias mitigation, and preparedness for AI deployment.

Enterprise AI: A Pressing Demand

Recent reports from IBM suggest that 66% of CEOs are feeling the heat to embrace generative AI. This statistic underscores the necessity for a results-oriented, compliant approach to AI, tailored to meet specific organizational needs. As a recognized IBM Silver Partner and an award-winning company, ThisWay Global is noted for its commitment to eradicating bias and enhancing diversity in recruitment through its proprietary network and partnerships.

ThisWay Global: A Leader in AI and HR Technology

Based out of Austin, Texas, ThisWay Global's team comprises industry leaders from various esteemed brands. The company has carved a niche for itself in the AI and HR technology industries, with a steadfast dedication to bias removal, candidate-to-job sourcing, and matching technology. As the world stands on the brink of a major AI transformation, companies like ThisWay Global are leading the charge, aiming to harness the power of AI to drive innovation, growth, and success in businesses.