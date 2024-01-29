Ander's Automotive Division Quantum Acquires AI-Powered Workforce Engagement Platform Trivie

In a significant move for automotive training, Ander, in collaboration with its automotive division Quantum, has acquired Trivie, an innovative workforce engagement platform. Trivie employs artificial intelligence to customize learning content and build a robust community, thereby enhancing the overall learning experience through knowledge reinforcement science.

Aims to Revitalize the Automotive Learning Experience

This acquisition underscores Quantum's commitment to accelerating the automotive industry's transformation. The integration of Trivie's technology and retention science expertise into Quantum's ecosystem is anticipated to address the industry's prevalent challenges effectively, providing a dynamic learning experience that bolsters retention and performance. Trivie's technology, rooted in the science of knowledge retention, has demonstrated its effectiveness in driving Electric Vehicle (EV) knowledge retention for a leading global automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Human-Centric Ecosystems for Large Enterprises

Quantum's Chief Vision Officer, Ken Herfurth, shed light on the acquisition, stating that it aligns seamlessly with their ongoing efforts to construct human-centric ecosystems. These ecosystems are designed to foster individual growth within extensive enterprises by transforming traditional training into engaging learning experiences. David O'Brien, Quantum's CEO, laid emphasis on the potential benefits of incorporating Trivie's AI-driven retention strategies. These strategies are expected to play a crucial role in engaging learners and driving higher ROI for customers.

Trivie's Contributions to the Automotive Learning Ecosystem

Lawrence Schwartz, CEO of Trivie, also expressed his enthusiasm about joining forces with Quantum. Schwartz anticipates that Trivie's contributions will result in a more comprehensive automotive learning ecosystem. Ander and Quantum's solution adopts a holistic learning approach, intending to reconnect dealers with customers in the auto industry. For more information about Quantum's offerings, visit their official website.