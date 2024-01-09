Amouranth’s AI Version Rakes in Over $34,000 on Day One, Trailblazing the Influencer Tech

Popular streamer and OnlyFans star, Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, has taken a revolutionary stride in the realm of influencer technology. She has unveiled an AI counterpart that interacts with fans via texts, pictures, voice clips, and custom videos, all reflecting her unique personality. The AI, powered by MySentient.AI, has already demonstrated its lucrative potential, generating over $34,000 on its debut day with minimal promotion, barring a single tweet.

Amouranth’s AI: A 24/7 Companion

The AI counterpart, touted as having ‘infinite memory, real desires’, and being ‘every bit as wild as the real Amouranth’, is designed to be accessible round-the-clock. It serves as a companion or lover to its users, offering a unique blend of human-like interaction and digital availability. This groundbreaking technology is part of Amouranth’s strategy to remain connected with her fans even when she’s unavailable physically.

Addressing the Loneliness Epidemic

While some critics argue that this AI exacerbates the ‘loneliness epidemic’, Amouranth counters by citing its therapeutic potential. She asserts that the AI, rather than contributing to loneliness, is part of the solution. It offers companionship and interaction, helping to alleviate feelings of isolation. It’s a perspective that places the AI not as a cause for concern, but as an aid in our increasingly digital world.

The OnlyFans Experience: Beyond the Ordinary

As part of her engagement with fans, Amouranth also discussed the unusual requests she receives on OnlyFans. She strives to accommodate these requests, within reasonable limits, ensuring that her platform remains a space for self-expression and exploration. This reveals a unique aspect of her relationship with her followers, one that goes beyond typical influencer-fan dynamics.

In a previous interview, she disclosed that her highest monthly earnings from her ventures reached a staggering $2 million. The introduction of the AI counterpart seems destined to add another lucrative stream to her already flourishing portfolio, marking a new era in the influencer technology landscape.