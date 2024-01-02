en English
AI & ML

AMD Stands a Chance to Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2028

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
AMD Stands a Chance to Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2028

The tech giant, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), is on a remarkable trajectory towards a potential $1 trillion market cap by 2028. Already standing as the 29th largest U.S. company with a market cap of $238 billion, AMD’s ambitious ascent promises to redefine the landscape of the AI chip market. But this journey is no mere flight of fancy. To attain such a colossal milestone, AMD needs to sustain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% over the next four years, a goal that appears within reach considering its previous five-year CAGR of 68%.

Growth Fuelled by AI Market Expansion

The rapidly burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) market, where AMD generates roughly a quarter of its revenue from its data center unit, is a substantial driving force behind the tech giant’s impressive growth. The potential for exponential expansion of this market is immense, with projections indicating it could exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

Challenging Nvidia’s Dominance in the AI Chip Market

AMD’s competitive stance in the AI chip market is bolstered by the introduction of its powerful MI300 adaptive processing unit chip. This strategic move positions AMD as a formidable contender to rival Nvidia, which currently holds a commanding 90% market share in AI chips. Furthermore, AMD has already secured a significant client in Microsoft for its Azure cloud service, proving its mettle in the highly competitive tech industry.

Investment Potential in AMD

The potential for significant returns from AMD stocks is enticing. Despite not having made it to the top 10 stocks recommended by The Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service, the company’s high valuation and strategic moves in the AI market make it a potential investment opportunity. Investors are, however, advised to weigh their options carefully, considering AMD’s current high valuation metrics and the inherent risks of the stock market.

AI & ML
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

