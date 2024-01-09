en English
AI & ML

Amazon Unveils Generative AI-Powered Alexa Experiences at CES 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Amazon Unveils Generative AI-Powered Alexa Experiences at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 witnessed Amazon’s innovative stride in the domain of generative AI, with Alexa leading the evolution of ambient experiences. The tech giant introduced three distinct Alexa experiences, each devised by different companies and powered by generative AI. The companies involved are Character.AI, Splash, and Volley, each contributing to the evolution of the Alexa platform in unique ways.

Transforming Interaction Through Generative AI

Character.AI has introduced an Alexa experience that makes real-time conversations possible with various personas. It allows the users to interact with celebrities, historical figures, and even fictional characters, transforming the way we communicate with technology.

On the musical front, Splash has come up with a free Alexa Skill that empowers users to compose songs across diverse musical genres using just their voice. This not only redefines user interaction but also democratizes creative expression through technology.

Volley has breathed new life into the classic game ’20 Questions’ by integrating generative AI, amplifying the interaction between AI and the user.

Amazon’s AI Enhancements to Alexa

Amazon has also executed several AI-related enhancements to its Alexa platform. A more opinionated generative AI model has been incorporated for a more engaging user experience. Additionally, new features have been added that allow Alexa to express human-like emotions, further blurring the lines between human and AI interaction.

Amazon’s Other Noteworthy CES Initiatives

At CES, Amazon also revealed multiple other initiatives. The Fire TV integration into the upcoming Panasonic smart TVs, the Matter Casting support for Fire TV and Echo Show 15, and the latest generation of its robotaxi, Zoox, are some of the notable advancements. Amazon’s partnership with Siemens and the integration of AWS generative AI technology, alongside the collaboration with BMW to showcase new Alexa-powered capabilities in cars, further underlines Amazon’s commitment to advancing AI technology.

Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, emphasized the company’s vision of becoming the world’s best personal assistant by investing in large language models and generative AI. Amazon’s AI-powered coding platform, CodeWhisperer, which is now generally available, exemplifies this vision. CodeWhisperer is seen as one of the most compelling applications of AI, paving the way for the future of AI-powered coding.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

