en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Amazon Listings Reveal AI-Generated Content Errors, Raising Quality Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Amazon Listings Reveal AI-Generated Content Errors, Raising Quality Concerns

Recently, Amazon’s marketplace, renowned for its vast array of products, has been discovered to host listings with nonsensical names and descriptions, seemingly the aftermath of improperly utilized AI-generated content. An exemplar is a dresser listed with a contradictory number of drawers and a name that mirrors an OpenAI use policy violation notice. The anomaly doesn’t end here; multiple products, including outdoor furniture and bike panniers, showcase AI-generated errors in their descriptions.

AI Tools: A Boon or a Bane?

The situation suggests that sellers are deploying AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to create product listings without adequate oversight. This results in oddly named, search engine-optimized products that, at a closer glance, make little sense. The existence of such listings casts a shadow over Amazon’s review process for products, raising questions about its efficacy.

The Larger Challenge with Amazon’s Marketplace

This issue is a fragment of a more significant problem concerning Amazon’s marketplace. The platform has previously faced censure for hosting unsafe, misleading products and counterfeit reviews. The Wall Street Journal, in 2019, reported that Amazon housed thousands of items declared unsafe or prohibited by federal regulators. The recent discoveries hint at vendors minimally investing in product listings and banking on AI to automate the process.

A Dual Role?

While Amazon provides a platform for such listings, they are also in the game of monetizing AI technology. A perfect example is CopyMonkey, an AI-empowered Amazon listing optimization tool. It assists sellers in creating and refining their listings for improved search engine visibility. Using AI, the tool generates keyword-optimized content, including bullet points and descriptions, and provides competitor insights, keyword application, and listing improvement suggestions based on sales results.

The presence of such tools indicates an attempt to address concerns about the quality of AI-generated content on Amazon listings. However, the recent findings suggest that while AI might be a boon, without proper monitoring, it can morph into a bane, compromising the quality of online marketplaces.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
5 mins ago
Self-Modulated Reservoir Computing: Revolutionizing Edge AI
In a significant stride towards improving the learning capabilities of standard Reservoir Computing (RC) systems, a novel neural network architecture, the self-modulated Reservoir Computing (SM-RC), has been introduced. RC systems, a type of recurrent neural networks (RNNs), are noted for their efficiency in processing time-series data. This is achieved through a simple architecture that includes
Self-Modulated Reservoir Computing: Revolutionizing Edge AI
CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order
1 hour ago
CES 2024 Unveils a Plethora of Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets for Purchase and Pre-Order
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
1 hour ago
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
25 mins ago
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
Microsoft Tests New Feature: Auto-Launching AI Copilot on Widescreen Devices
52 mins ago
Microsoft Tests New Feature: Auto-Launching AI Copilot on Widescreen Devices
AI Adoption in Business: Challenges and Strategies for Success
54 mins ago
AI Adoption in Business: Challenges and Strategies for Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
1 min
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
2 mins
Aliyev's Interview Echoes Azerbaijan's Strength and Self-Reliance: An Analysis
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
2 mins
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
3 mins
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
5 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
6 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
6 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
7 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
8 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app