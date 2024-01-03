en English
Amadeus, Microsoft, Accenture Collaborate to Reshape Corporate Travel with AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
In a significant move poised to reshape the corporate travel landscape, leading travel technology provider, Amadeus, has joined forces with tech mammoth Microsoft and global management consulting firm Accenture. The collaboration is aimed at leveraging innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to transform the corporate travel experience.

A Unified Platform with AI Capabilities

The partnership focuses on incorporating generative AI capabilities into Amadeus’ travel and expense platform, Cytric Easy, and Microsoft 365. The objective is to enhance every facet of corporate travel management, providing a unified user platform that integrates interactions, collaboration, expense management, and more.

AI-Powered Interactive Assistant

Powered by Microsoft’s GPT models from Azure Open AI Service, the generative AI-powered interactive assistant offers a conversational experience that is smart and human-like. It excels in processing and responding to travel queries, offering a more intelligent and interactive engagement with users.

Integration with Microsoft 365 and Teams

The integration with Microsoft 365 and Teams forms a critical part of this collaboration. It facilitates collaboration and task automation within a familiar Microsoft environment. The Cytric Easy plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot simplifies the travel booking process, interpreting email conversations, and creating itineraries with natural language prompts.

Responsible AI for Responsible Travel

The partnership also underscores the importance of transforming business travel responsibly, with a focus on smart recommendations, personalized assistance, and proactive compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act. Amadeus, Microsoft, and Accenture are committed to utilizing responsible AI, adhering to ethical principles, and ensuring transparency in their AI practices as they work towards redefining corporate travel.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

