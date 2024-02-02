Almirall and Microsoft Unite to Propel Dermatological Innovation

In a groundbreaking partnership, Spanish pharmaceutical giant, Almirall, is joining forces with tech behemoth, Microsoft, to propel dermatological innovation into the future using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The collaboration marks a significant stride in the convergence of healthcare and technology, promising to redefine dermatological care and drug discovery.

Uniting Technology and Dermatology

This collaboration is set to augment Almirall's data analysis capabilities, opening the door to the development of new synthesizable molecules and optimizing data management processes integral to drug discovery. The partnership will culminate in the establishment of a joint digital office. This new entity is poised to revolutionize the company's data platform, putting generative AI techniques at the heart of new drug discovery.

Almirall's Journey Towards Technological Innovation

Almirall has a rich history dating back to 1944 and is currently under the leadership of Carlos Gallardo Piqué. Having previously held roles at Pfizer and managing Almirall's subsidiaries in Ireland and the UK, Piqué has been instrumental in advancing the company's investment in health sector technology since 2014 through CG Ventures. The company, owned by the Gallardo family, reported a turnover of approximately 878.5 million euros in 2022 and employs 1,800 staff across 21 countries, with subsidiaries operating in 70 more.

The Future of Dermatological Innovation

This partnership, scheduled for three years, combines Almirall's specialist knowledge in dermatology drug discovery with Microsoft's cutting-edge digital technologies. The goal is to expedite the development of innovative treatment options, leveraging AI technologies to prioritize drug discovery. This union of tech and healthcare promises to enhance the efficiency of bringing novel treatments to market, potentially ushering in a new era of dermatological care.