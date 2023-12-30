All-India Police Conference to Address Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

The All-India Conference of Director/Inspector Generals of Police, a significant event in the realm of national security and law enforcement, is set to offer a platform for high-level discussions from January 5 to 7 in Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to actively participate in this conference, hosted by the Intelligence Bureau at the Rajasthan International Centre.

Addressing Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

The conference will delve into a plethora of security issues, including the emerging cyber threats by national state actors and the challenges posed by AI tools, including ChatGPT. The activities of banned Khalistani groups will also form a significant part of the discussions. This focus comes as technology increasingly intermingles with criminal activities, necessitating a comprehensive understanding and strategy to counter such threats.

Unpacking the Conference Agenda

The conference agenda is extensive, covering areas such as the worldwide C-Rad initiative for nuclear emergencies, border management, inter-state police coordination, and prison infrastructure. The conference will also discuss the implementation of new criminal law bills, indicating a forward-thinking approach towards legislative measures. Additionally, the conference will address counterterrorism, emerging trends in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, and left-wing extremism. Measures for checking fraudulent Indian identity documents are also on the table, reflecting the need to tighten security in this area.

Sharing Best Practices and Collaborative Efforts

The annual conference, which will be attended by around 80 officials from various state police departments, intelligence agencies, and the Central Armed Police Force, facilitates the sharing of best practices in internal security and law enforcement. Some sessions will be available online, broadening the scope of participation. This collaborative approach is key to addressing multi-faceted security challenges and ensuring synchronised efforts across different agencies.