en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

All-India Police Conference to Address Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:27 am EST
All-India Police Conference to Address Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

The All-India Conference of Director/Inspector Generals of Police, a significant event in the realm of national security and law enforcement, is set to offer a platform for high-level discussions from January 5 to 7 in Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to actively participate in this conference, hosted by the Intelligence Bureau at the Rajasthan International Centre.

Addressing Emerging Cyber Threats and AI Challenges

The conference will delve into a plethora of security issues, including the emerging cyber threats by national state actors and the challenges posed by AI tools, including ChatGPT. The activities of banned Khalistani groups will also form a significant part of the discussions. This focus comes as technology increasingly intermingles with criminal activities, necessitating a comprehensive understanding and strategy to counter such threats.

Unpacking the Conference Agenda

The conference agenda is extensive, covering areas such as the worldwide C-Rad initiative for nuclear emergencies, border management, inter-state police coordination, and prison infrastructure. The conference will also discuss the implementation of new criminal law bills, indicating a forward-thinking approach towards legislative measures. Additionally, the conference will address counterterrorism, emerging trends in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, and left-wing extremism. Measures for checking fraudulent Indian identity documents are also on the table, reflecting the need to tighten security in this area.

Sharing Best Practices and Collaborative Efforts

The annual conference, which will be attended by around 80 officials from various state police departments, intelligence agencies, and the Central Armed Police Force, facilitates the sharing of best practices in internal security and law enforcement. Some sessions will be available online, broadening the scope of participation. This collaborative approach is key to addressing multi-faceted security challenges and ensuring synchronised efforts across different agencies.

0
AI & ML India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Corporate Leadership in 2023: Navigating Challenges and Delivering Returns

By BNN Correspondents

AI and Regulation in 2024: A Balancing Act Between Progress and Safety

By Waqas Arain

Microsoft's Copilot App, Powered by OpenAI GPT-4, Now Available on iOS

By Saboor Bayat

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By Bijay Laxmi

Google Experiments with Search Snippets: A Look at 2023's Tech, Social ...
@AI & ML · 3 hours
Google Experiments with Search Snippets: A Look at 2023's Tech, Social ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Regulatory Rapids: The Urgent Need for AI Governance as 2024 Approaches

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Regulatory Rapids: The Urgent Need for AI Governance as 2024 Approaches
ZDNet’s Rigorous Reviews, Gates’ Tech Boom Prediction, and LG’s CineBeam Qube Unveiling

By Hadeel Hashem

ZDNet's Rigorous Reviews, Gates' Tech Boom Prediction, and LG's CineBeam Qube Unveiling
2023: A Landmark Year in the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence

By Saboor Bayat

2023: A Landmark Year in the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By Waqas Arain

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
27 seconds
Zambian Political Figure Criticizes Government's Performance and Alleged Corruption
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
4 mins
Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
4 mins
Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management
Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister
6 mins
Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
9 mins
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
12 mins
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
14 mins
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
14 mins
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
14 mins
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app