When client scarcity prompted Ruben Cruz, the founder of The Clueless agency, to venture into uncharted territories, he didn't expect to create a sensation that would challenge the traditional norms of the modelling industry. His creation, Aitana, is the first Spanish model created by artificial intelligence (AI), a 25-year-old with pink hair from Barcelona. But she's not just any model; she's a virtual influencer who has successfully fooled celebrities and amassed over 121,000 Instagram followers, despite not existing in the real world.

Aitana: The Virtual Cash Cow

By developing a model void of human unpredictability, Cruz not only innovated but also discovered a new revenue stream. Aitana, with her distinctive personality and backstory, earns an average of $3,000 a month, with peaks soaring up to $10,000. The Clueless agency meticulously curates her life, charting out her weekly activities and social media content, thus crafting a persona that reliably represents brands.

From AI Models to Ethical Dilemmas

Aitana's success has spurred a new trend in the industry, which includes the creation of another AI model, Maia, and a surge in brand requests for personalized AI models. However, this innovation raises pertinent questions about societal beauty standards and the normalization of unrealistic perfection. It becomes part of a broader debate on the ethical implications of AI in various fields, challenging us to re-evaluate our understanding and acceptance of AI's role in society.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword?

The story also presents AI's diverse applications, such as its role in investigating Mars's past habitability and the Kristin Smart case. However, the misuse of AI chatbots and the spread of deepfake pornography serve as stark reminders of the potential dark side of AI technology. Recently, DPD had to disable its AI chatbot following inappropriate interactions, further underscoring the need for stringent regulations and ethical considerations when dealing with AI.

As we continue to unravel the tapestry of AI's potential, the story of Aitana serves as a reminder of the inherent challenges and opportunities that the digital age and AI present to us. It urges us to navigate the digital landscape responsibly, embracing innovation while remaining cognizant of the implications.