en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI’s Transformative Influence on Workforce Competence and Industry Competitiveness

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
AI’s Transformative Influence on Workforce Competence and Industry Competitiveness

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has begun a transformative wave across multiple sectors, the ripples of which are prominently seen in healthcare. In an era where the quantity and complexity of data are growing exponentially, AI emerges not as a threat to the workforce, but as a tool that makes the workforce more competent. This perspective was emphasized by Dr. Johan Sundstrm, an epidemiology professor and cardiologist, in Forskarpodden where he argued that AI will not replace doctors. Instead, those who leverage AI will outperform those who don’t.

The AI Wave in Healthcare

AI is revolutionizing various aspects of healthcare ranging from screening and diagnostic services to clinical decision-making and palliative care. It is enhancing precision medicine, patient monitoring, medical imaging analysis, personalized treatment plans, and even drug discovery. The potential of AI to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care is undeniable and transformative.

A Shift in Workforce Dynamics

Historical data from Sweden shows a substantial increase in the number of nurses and doctors per million of the population. Despite this, there is a perceived shortage of personnel in healthcare. The reason behind this perception is the unsustainable growth rate of the workforce which signals a need for a change in approach. Instead of increasing personnel, which adds complexity, the focus should be on tools like AI that simplify and extract value from complexity.

Competence over Knowledge

The adoption of AI calls for a shift in the traditional paradigm of knowledge acquisition. The focus should be on developing the ability to learn and relearn, instead of merely acquiring specific knowledge. The project BRIGHT is a testament to this shift, working on finding tools and services that enhance performance and competitiveness through the adoption of AI.

The transformative impact of AI on the workforce and industry competitiveness is a reality we are experiencing. It is set to redefine healthcare and many other industries, making it imperative for us to adapt, learn, and grow with it.

0
AI & ML Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
10 mins ago
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
In an unprecedented fusion of technology and art, artists Anshuman Sharma and Aditya Kalway have breathed new life into a classic Bollywood song. Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), the duo recreated ‘Chaand Sifarish’ from the film Fanaa, originally sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher. But this time, the hit song carries the distinct
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
24 mins ago
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins ago
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions
14 mins ago
AI Joins the Epica Awards Jury: A Glimpse into the Future of Creative Competitions
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
15 mins ago
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
21 mins ago
TCS Boosts AI Focus: Launches AI Experience Zone and Trains 150,000 Employees in GenAI
Latest Headlines
World News
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
8 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
11 seconds
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
19 seconds
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
27 seconds
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
28 seconds
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
32 seconds
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
Rangers' Training Camp: Preparing for the Second Half of the Season
35 seconds
Rangers' Training Camp: Preparing for the Second Half of the Season
Cultural Shift in Ireland's Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability
43 seconds
Cultural Shift in Ireland's Health Service Executive: A New Era of Accountability
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
44 seconds
Phoenix Suns Emerge Victorious Over Portland Trail Blazers in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app