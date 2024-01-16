AI's Potential Impact on Global Job Market Discussed at Gard Entreprises Conference

The economic return conference of Gard Entreprises convened at BEA Informatique in Rieu, witnessed a vibrant discussion on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs and daily life. Over 200 business leaders were in attendance, pondering over AI's potential, challenges, and ethical considerations, with former Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, Mounir Mahjoubi, as a guest speaker.

The Reach of AI

According to Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), AI could affect between 40-60% of jobs worldwide. This prediction aligns with a report from the IMF suggesting that AI could influence almost 40% of jobs globally, worsening economic inequality. Furthermore, the rapid growth of AI could expose nearly 40% of global employment, with advanced economies facing greater risks.

AI and the Job Landscape

The exposure to AI varies across different economies. In advanced economies, about 60% of jobs may be impacted, while AI exposure is estimated to be 40% and 26% in emerging markets and low-income countries, respectively. The study also predicted a higher impact on skilled jobs, with roughly 60% of jobs in developed economies to be influenced, half positively and the rest negatively.

AI Transforms Sectors

Guest Speaker, Mounir Mahjoubi, who has since become an entrepreneur in Saint-Ambroix, highlighted the transformative role of AI in various sectors. Particularly in the medical field, AI assists in interpreting radiological scans, increasing efficiency and accuracy. However, concerns about ethics, privacy, data usage, information sharing, and the risk of misinformation were also flagged.

AI in Warfare

The conference also discussed the influence of AI in warfare, with reference to the development of autonomous weapons. The participants emphasized the need for a matching level of armament to maintain peace, hinting at the implications of AI in global security dynamics.