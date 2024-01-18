en English
AI & ML

AIoT: The Future of Retail Industry, Reveals White Paper by Hikvision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
AIoT: The Future of Retail Industry, Reveals White Paper by Hikvision

In a groundbreaking development, Hikvision, a leader in the security industry, and Retail Customer Experience have released a white paper elucidating the advantages of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the retail sector, a fusion termed as AIoT. The collaborative application of AI and IoT births intelligent video systems which offer actionable insights, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and customer service in retail scenarios.

The Power of AIoT

As per the white paper, high-definition cameras with inherent AI analytics can conduct remote inspections and collate business intelligence. This empowers retailers to optimize their retail space, tailoring it to meet consumer needs more effectively. The technology of AIoT also offers remote audit solutions, which facilitate efficient remote store inspections, standardize procedures, and assure compliance with company standards. This presents a cost-effective substitute to traditional physical audits.

AIoT: A Game-Changer for Retailers

Moreover, smart video solutions facilitated by AIoT aid in analyzing in-store traffic, managing queues, and supporting decisions concerning merchandising, staffing, and floor planning. This holistic approach leads to a significant upgrade in the overall customer experience. The white paper also highlights the benefits of implementing automatic license plate recognition and parking guidance systems. Besides improving the parking experience for customers, these innovative solutions also curtail operating costs and boost parking lot turnover.

AIoT Revolutionizing Retail

The white paper emphasizes that the advanced analytics capabilities offered by AIoT result in more precise insights, intelligent decision-making, automation of repetitive tasks, and an overall improvement in customer service. This powerful convergence of AI and IoT indicates a promising future for the retail industry, with technology like AIoT creating a paradigm shift in operational methodologies and customer service standards.

AI & ML Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

