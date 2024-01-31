AI Treaty Roadblock: Private Sector Inclusion Sparks Disagreement

The world's first treaty on Artificial Intelligence (AI), a monumental step towards addressing the critical aspects of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, has found itself in a deadlock. The bone of contention lies in the ambiguity over the inclusion of private companies within the treaty's scope. The Council of Europe (CoE), a human rights body spearheading this initiative, is facing a stiff challenge in resolving this issue.

International Participation and Disagreements

The treaty discussions involve 46 member states of the CoE. However, the United States, Canada, Israel, and Japan, although not CoE members have still been actively participating as observers in these discussions. These observer countries, along with the United Kingdom, are propounding the idea that the treaty should primarily apply to public bodies, with private companies having the option to 'opt-in'.

On the other hand, EU countries have been lobbying for flexibility in the treaty's scope to facilitate a broad international acceptance. In a surprising move, the European Commission has proposed an 'opt-out' option as opposed to the 'opt-in' provision.

Concerns over Dilution of Provisions

However, the treaty's provisions have been continually weakened to align with the EU's AI Act, which includes broad exemptions for national security, defense, and law enforcement. This alignment has sparked concerns about potential loopholes for AI systems with both civilian and military uses. Key provisions intended to protect health, the environment, and democratic processes have been diluted or removed entirely. Included in this cutback are the requirements for human oversight of AI decisions.

The United States' potential unwillingness to ratify the treaty, even if it signs it, adds to the skepticism. The reason is the anticipated lack of support from the Congress. These negotiations reflect the intricate web of political considerations, with observer countries significantly impacting the treaty's development. The credibility of the CoE is on the line, as the treaty may fail to address human rights violations by the private sector – where the majority of such issues originate.