AI & ML

AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO

Artificial intelligence is poised to cause the most substantial disruption in the job market in decades, according to Denis Machuel, CEO of Adecco, the world’s largest temporary staffing agency. By 2025, AI, especially generative AI like ChatGPT, is expected to reshape numerous professions, ranging from meteorology and law to screenwriting, by enhancing productivity and potentially replacing tasks related to information processing.

The Dual Impact of AI on Job Market

This era of AI-driven transformation in the labor market has a dual aspect: job creation and destruction. As AI automates mundane tasks and improves efficiency, certain professions, particularly those centered on information management, may see a decline. At the same time, Machuel emphasizes that AI’s increased complexity will also generate new jobs requiring human-centric skills such as strategic thinking, relationship building, and nuanced problem-solving.

Transitioning into the AI Era

Adecco has partnered with Microsoft to navigate this transition smoothly. They have launched a career platform aimed at guiding companies and workers in skill development and job selection. The platform and other AI tools, including an AI-powered CV maker and a chatbot for recruiters, aim to facilitate upskilling and reskilling, allowing humans to focus more on meaningful work and interpersonal relations.

AI’s Global Impact on Labor

AI is expected to impact nearly 40% of global jobs, with advanced economies at greater risk than emerging markets and low-income countries, according to an International Monetary Fund analysis. This significant shift in the job landscape, fueled by AI, could exacerbate overall inequality, a concern that policymakers need to address proactively.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence has ushered in a new era, bringing with it significant changes and challenges in the job market. While it may lead to job displacement in certain sectors, it also promises the creation of new opportunities that require uniquely human skills. With strategic planning and proactive skill development, the labor market can successfully navigate this transformative period and leverage the benefits of AI.

AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

